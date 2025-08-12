Foodservice company makes multi-million-pound investment to achieve energy self-sufficiency and cut carbon emissions with Bank of Ireland support

A leading foodservice company is set to reap the benefits of a £4.3M investment in a renewable energy project that will enable it to achieve energy self-sufficiency, significantly reduce their energy costs and cut carbon emissions. The investment has been made possible with support from Bank of Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynas Foodservice is Ireland’s largest family owned and operated foodservice company, which supplies the Hospitality and Catering trade across the island of Ireland and Scotland as well as direct-to-public sales through 11 retail outlets across Northern Ireland (Lynas Food Outlet).

Andrew Lynas, Group Managing Director, Lynas Foodservice says: "The investment we are announcing has funded the installation of solar panels on the roof of our factory premises in Coleraine and a new 1.25MW wind turbine on an adjacent site. We have also developed a microgrid system, enabling us to import the renewable energy into on-site battery storage and export surplus power back to the grid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a significant investment for the business. The changes we are implementing will deliver 75% renewable electricity to all the businesses, warehouse and offices on-site here in Coleraine. They will help us to minimise the environmental impact of our business, give us energy security and reduce our vulnerability to energy price fluctuations.

Pictured (l-r) is Glenn Murray, Business Manager, Bank of Ireland UK with Andrew Lynas, Group Managing Director, Lynas Foodservice and Danielle Whoriskey, Senior Business Manager, Bank of Ireland UK.

"Danielle and the team at Bank of Ireland know our business and understand how significant this is for the long-term sustainability of our operations as we work towards expansion into new markets and we are delighted with their support. We are creating a more environmentally conscious and sustainable business which is an important driver for us and is increasingly important to our customers. We have been in business for more than 70 years and whilst the industry has evolved and changed, so have we.

"This project works for us as we use power 24/7 at a constant level with large freezers and Chillers and this has taken the equivalent of 700 homes off the grid in the local area.”

Danielle Whoriskey, Senior Business Manager, Bank of Ireland UK said: "We are delighted to support Lynas Foodservice in this latest development for the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Bank of Ireland we work closely with our customers to understand their ambitions so that we can support them with the right products and services at the right time. With sustainability a focus for all industries and sectors, we are committed to playing our part by supporting local businesses to integrate environmentally friendly infrastructure and operations as they evolve and expand.

"Having been in business for more than seven decades, this latest investment is creating a more sustainable future for the business and a more sustainable food eco-system, and we are proud to support them in this next step of their growth journey."

Lynas Foodservice is a long-established business that has developed through 3 generations of the Lynas family from early beginnings c70 years ago to now operating a multi-million-pound turnover business with over 5,000 customers, offering over 5,000 products across frozen, chilled, ambient and non-foods. The business employs over 700 staff.

The company supplies the Hospitality and catering trade in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Scotland with customers ranging from Hotels, Restaurants, Coffee shops, Public Sector (Health & Education), Large multi-national QSR brands, Chip Shops and Sandwich Shops. Alongside their main Foodservice business is the Lynas Food Outlet stores (11 stores across Northern Ireland).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With support from Bank of Ireland UK, this new energy infrastructure project follows the recent development of the company’s site at Loughanhill Industrial Estate, Coleraine and their expansion of operations into Scotland.