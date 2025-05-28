Former Northern Regional College student awarded prestigious Jp McManus All Ireland Scholarship

Northern Regional College is delighted to celebrate the success of Jasmine Radcliffe, a former student who has been awarded the prestigious JP McManus All Ireland Scholarship. Jasmine from Newtownabbey, who studied the Level 3 BTEC National Extended Diploma in Creative Media Practice at the College, will receive £5,500 each year for the duration of her undergraduate degree in Animation at Ulster University.

The All Ireland Scholarship Scheme, funded by JP McManus, provides financial support to high achieving students from low-income households across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. First awarded in Northern Ireland in 2009, the scholarship is presented annually to the top performing students from grant aided post primary schools and Further Education colleges. Jasmine is one of just six Further Education college students across Northern Ireland to be selected this year.

Sean Laverty, Chief Operating Officer at Northern Regional College, attended the event on 25th April 2025 at the University Concert Hall in Limerick to represent the College and support Jasmine. Congratulating her on her success, he said: "We are incredibly proud of Jasmine and all she has achieved. This scholarship is a testament to her hard work, dedication and talent. At Northern Regional College we are committed to supporting our students to reach their full potential and Jasmine’s success shows what can be accomplished through perseverance and ambition. We wish her every success as she embarks on this exciting new chapter at Ulster University."

Sean Laverty, Chief Operating Officer at Northern Regional College, J.P. McManus, Jasmine Radcliffe and Graeme Wilkinson, Director of Skills, Strategy and Policy, Department for the Economy, Northern Ireland.

Speaking about her achievement, Jasmine Radcliffe said, "I am absolutely delighted and honoured to have been awarded the JP McManus All Ireland Scholarship. The financial support will make a huge difference as I begin my degree at Ulster University. I am so grateful to Northern Regional College for all the guidance and encouragement I received throughout my studies. I could not have done it without them."

Applications for the 2025/2026 JP McManus All Ireland Scholarship Scheme are now open. To find out more, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit nrc.ac.uk www.nrc.ac.uk/current-students/finance-and-welfare