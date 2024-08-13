Former NRC business student tops the class

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a remarkable display of dedication and hard work, a local student has ascended to the top of their class, earning accolades and recognition from both peers and lecturers.

Michael Kearney, a young Castledawson student completed a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business at Northern Regional College and has graduated from Ulster University with a first-class honours in Business Studies and achieved top in his class of 150 students.

After completing his AS levels at St. Mary's Grammar School in Magherafelt, Michael made the decisive choice to focus on a single subject rather than continuing with four. Opting for the vocational route at Northern Regional College, he is confident that this was the best decision for his educational journey.

“The BTEC Extended Diploma in Business really prepared me well for studying at university, and I would recommend this option for anyone interested in pursuing a professional career,” said Michael.

Michael’s story is an inspiring example of how following one's passion can lead to outstanding achievements.

Michael knew early in his first year of A Level studies that it wasn’t the right path for him. However, he still aspired to go to university. Through his research, he discovered the Extended Diploma in Business and hasn't looked back since.

“I really enjoyed school, but I knew if I had stayed on at that time, I would never have achieved what I needed. Once I spoke to the lecturer at Northern Regional College, I knew I would enjoy it. The wide range of modules covered, the deeper look into the subject area, the flexible timetable, and the non-uniform policy were real selling points,” he explained.

Once Michael settled in his course he flourished at all modules and challenges he met,

“Whilst studying at Northern Regional College, I did not expect to self-manage my work to achieve the highest grade possible to enter university. I was so used to the school approach where it was very much a one-size-fits-all, but the lecturers gave me the confidence to work independently but have that support network around me.”

Michael also completed a Career Ready programme while studying at the college, which significantly enhanced his employability skills. He was placed with local employer JC Stewarts, where he gained a year of valuable experience. Michael described it as 'a qualification in its own right'.

Michael has just finished working with the procurement department at Randox Laboratories and has now started a new job at Dale Farm as a procurement graduate. Dale Farm is also sponsoring him to complete a postgraduate diploma in Packaging Technology.

Lynne Watterson, Curriculum Area Manager for Business, spoke with pride about Michael's achievements: "Michael was a fantastic and very motivated student. He settled into college life on the Magherafelt campus immediately and had a clear goal he wanted to achieve. He has continued to impress us even after leaving the college, and we are very proud that he attributes his success to his studies at Northern Regional College."

If you would like to discuss your application, available course options or require assistance with enrolling online, visit your local campus – Ballymena, Magherafelt, Newtownabbey or our new Causeway campus in Coleraine - during our enrolment days. We will be open for enrolment between 9.30am to 3.30pm on A-Level and GCSE results days (Thursday 15 August and Thursday 22 August respectively) where staff will be on hand to take you through your options.

Full details of our courses and enrolment are available at nrc.ac.uk.