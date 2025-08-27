Founder of Ballymena opticians practice is special guest as firm celebrates 40th anniversary

A former optician who set up his own practice when he was just 26 led the celebrations as the firm celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Jim Fitzsimons quit his job at an opticians practice in Ballymena in 1985 after deciding he wanted to work for himself. He handed his notice in on a Monday and by the following Monday, he’d signed for his own premises in Thomas Street.

Using his contacts in the industry, Jim managed to secure an interest-free loan which he used to buy his own equipment.

With Fitzsimons Opticians celebrating its 40th anniversary this summer, Jim, who retired from the practice two years ago and moved out the area to be closer to his grandchildren, has reflected on those early days.

40th anniversary celebrations at Fitzsimons Opticians

He said: “I was foolhardy, and it was the naivety of youth – thinking I wanted to work for myself when I was 26 – I had no dependents, I wasn’t married, and I was living at home – it was the ideal time.”

It proved to be the right move as Jim had a very successful first year, which was even more impressive as opticians were not allowed to advertise then in the way they can now. All Jim could do was place a short notice in the local paper saying the practice was now open and put a simple poster up in the town.

Jim remembers: “On the first day we had about seven or eight people through the door, which was quite unusual.”

The biggest challenge came in 1989 when free sight tests were abolished for most people.

Jim Fitzsimons (centre) with new owners John and Louise Broderick

Jim recalls: “In the months leading up to the change, we were so busy, working 9am to 9pm, making hay while the sun shines. The following nine months were very quiet. It was difficult but we got through it.”

Jim invested in his own lab and began fitting lenses for frames and after 15 years, he moved the practice to nearby premises in William Street, its current home.

Jim would try and help families who didn’t have much money, saying: “There was a stigma in those days about glasses and the ‘milk bottle’ lenses. With families who didn’t have much, I’d try and sell them glasses as close to cost price as possible, which is something you can help with if you have your own business.

“I’m from Ballymena, so I just loved seeing the patients. I’m proud of the practice. It was a great life – a great job with brilliant people. I miss walking round the town and talking to my patients.”

Jim said the biggest change he noticed during his career was people’s work/life balance.

He said: “Younger people now have a much better balance – all I knew when I was younger was work. I took a few weeks off for my honeymoon but after that I rarely took any holiday. I regret not taking more time off in the later years and getting a locum optician in.”

Jim sold the business to current owner John Broderick two years ago, after promising John’s wife Louise, who works in the practice, first refusal should he ever think about selling.

He said: “I thought I’d rather die before I’d retire but when Louise asked for first refusal, it sowed a seed.”

John, who has worked in the town for 17 years, said: “This is a lovely practice to work in because of its history and reputation.

“To take over an independent practice is very rewarding and it’s great as a small business being part of the community.”

The celebration event on August 16 included a raffle, refreshments and a discount offer on frames.