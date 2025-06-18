Four Ballyclare Asda colleagues reach 125-year milestone
George Peoples, Lesley Buchanan and Wendy Horner have clocked up 30 years while Mildred McMaster has reached her 35-year milestone.
Their anniversaries were recognised as part of Asda’s annual big anniversary celebration, which honours long-serving colleagues across Northern Ireland.
In total, 32 colleagues from 10 of Asda’s NI stores were celebrated at the most recent event, representing an astounding 965 years of service between them.
Niall Keyes, Senior Director for Asda Northern Ireland, praised the landmark achievements: “Our colleagues are at the heart of everything we do, and it was a real privilege to join them in celebrating such significant milestones. To be in a room with almost 1,000 years of combined experience speaks volumes about the loyalty, commitment and passion of our teams. A huge thanks to all for their service.”
Reflecting on the occasion, Mildred McMaster added: “It was a fantastic event and a lovely chance for colleagues from across different stores to come together, celebrate our years of service and share memories. We’re proud to be part of the Asda family and it’s great to be recognised for the work we do.”