Four Ballymena youth darts players to represent Northern Ireland on world stage

Four Ballymena-based youth darts players have secured their place on Team Northern Ireland for the upcoming JDC World Championship, which will take place in Gibraltar this November.

The JDC World Championship is one of the most competitive youth darts events in the world, acting as the World Championships for players who are under 18, attracting players from dozens of countries.

Team NI is made up of the top eight young darts players from across the country, selected after 24 weeks of weekly assessments and 11 competitive events. This achievement comes after an impressive season of dedication and consistency, earning them the opportunity to represent both their hometown and Northern Ireland on the international stage.

The Ballymena players will now join their teammates for a week-long competition, which will feature both individual and team events against the very best youth players from around the globe.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford recently welcomed the four upcoming youth darts players and offered his congratulations.

“I want to congratulate these talented young players on their remarkable achievement. To earn a place representing Northern Ireland is no small feat, and it speaks volumes about their skill, commitment and passion for the sport. This is an incredible honour, and I wish them every success as they showcase their skills on the international stage.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council remains committed to supporting local sport and nurturing young talent. The Council is a proud supporter of darts, with both Ballymena and Carrickfergus Junior Darts Academies recently attending the JDC Academy Nation’s Cup in Wales – clear evidence of the area’s growing reputation for producing top-level youth players.

The four Ballymena-based youth darts players journey to the World Championship is set to inspire the next generation of players across the community.