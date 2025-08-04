Free family fun in Coleraine this Saturday

Coleraine town centre will be filled with colour, music and family fun this Saturday, August 9, as Coleraine BID hosts another programme of free entertainment to welcome visitors and support local businesses.

With activities planned throughout the town centre – from live performances, alpacas, facepainting, games and Irish dancing – it promises to be a lively day out for all ages.

Families can look forward to a fun-filled day featuring dinosaur storytime and a fossil scavenger hunt at Coleraine Library, live music from Aaron Jamieson and Eoghan Quigg, performances by the fabulous Innova Irish Dance Company, and the always-popular North Coast Alpacas.

Other attractions include a bouncy castle on Kingsgate Street and story and craft sessions at Waterstones – offering a mix of high-energy fun and relaxing, creative activities.

The fabulous Innova Irish Dance Company will be performing throughout the town

Running alongside the entertainment is the Causeway Speciality Market, which will feature over 40 artisan traders showcasing local food, crafts, and handmade goods from 9am to 4pm.

“This event is designed to bring families into the heart of the town and highlight everything Coleraine has to offer,” said a spokesperson for Coleraine BID. “By offering free family entertainment, we hope to support our local businesses and foster a sense of pride in the town centre.”

So, whether you're a local or visiting for the day, Coleraine is the place to be this Saturday, with something for all ages to enjoy.