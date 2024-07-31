Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In an effort to provide back to school support services to families of school-aged children, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is hosting two free ‘Ready, Set, School!’ events: Antrim Forum on Monday, August 12 between 2-6pm and Mossley Pavilion on Wednesday, August 14 between 2-6pm

Both will feature a variety of resources and services to help prepare you and your child for returning to school. These will include:

School Uniform Re-Use Scheme: Pick up pre-loved school uniforms or find out more information on the School Uniform Re-Use Schemes operating throughout the Borough

Pick up pre-loved school uniforms or find out more information on the School Uniform Re-Use Schemes operating throughout the Borough Expert Advice: Get tips on healthy eating, energy saving, home safety and accident prevention from the Council’s Health and Wellbeing Team

First Aid Demonstrations: Learn about paediatric first aid and life-saving skills such as CPR and AED use

Free Health Checks: Provided by the Council's Health Intervention Officers

Education Authority: Advice on school admissions, accessing funding for transport and free school meals

Child Safety Advice: Information will be provided by the Policing and Community Safety Partnership on topics such as road safety, internet safety, drugs and alcohol awareness, healthy relationship advice, and anti-social behaviour awareness

Fun Activities: Enjoy engaging activities for all ages! This includes two free family spin classes at the Spin Studio in Antrim Forum. These will take place at 2.15-2.45pm and 3.00-3.30pm (for individuals over 12 years old who must be accompanied by an adult). No booking is required, but spaces are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

As well as all of this, you can join popular radio presenter Stuart Robinson who will make an appearance at our Antrim Forum event, bringing plenty of giveaways and prizes!

Ready, Set, School!

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly expressed enthusiasm about the events: “We are thrilled to offer these 'Ready, Set, School!' events to our community.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for families to access vital resources and support as they prepare for the new school year. We look forward to seeing you there and making sure everyone is ready for a successful start to the school year.”