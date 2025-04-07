Free Spring events in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Libraries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Libraries in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area are hosting a range of free events this April, offering something for everyone in the local community.

Highlights include:

The Meaning of Music: from Pythagoras to Pop

Armagh Library: Thursday 10 April 2:00pm - 3:00pm

Banbridge Library: Tuesday 8 April 6:30pm - 7:30pm

Lurgan Library: Tuesday 15 April 6:30pm - 7:30pm

Booking Advisable by contacting the relevant participating Library

Psychiatrist/musician Dr Bruce Victor and musician/biologist Bróna McVittie discuss the changing role of music in society from ancient to modern times, sharing songs and stories on harp and guitar. Join the discussion and share your own personal experience of music.

WW2 Reminiscence Workshop

Tandragee Library

Thursday 24 April 2:30pm - 3:30pm | Booking essential by contacting the Library by contacting the library

Michael Fryer from the Northern Ireland War Memorial Museum in Belfast will bring along objects and photographs from the museum relating to the Second World War. Topics covered include the Belfast Blitz, the American presence, gas masks and rationing and participants are encouraged to share their wartime memories and stories. This workshop is also suitable for people with dementia.

History Talk - The Famine in Dromore

Dromore Library

Tuesday 15 April 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Booking advisable by contacting Dromore Library

Join us in Dromore Library for a talk from local historian Trevor Martin about the Famine and its impact on Dromore and the local area.

Doreen McBride Book Launch

Banbridge Library

Tuesday 15 April 6:30pm - 7:30pm

Booking essential by contacting Banbridge Library

Popular local author Doreen McBride will be here to chat about her latest book 'The A-Z of curious Northern Ireland'

For more information about these and other upcoming events, visit librariesni.org.uk or contact your local library.