Free Spring events in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Libraries
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Highlights include:
The Meaning of Music: from Pythagoras to Pop
Armagh Library: Thursday 10 April 2:00pm - 3:00pm
Banbridge Library: Tuesday 8 April 6:30pm - 7:30pm
Lurgan Library: Tuesday 15 April 6:30pm - 7:30pm
Booking Advisable by contacting the relevant participating Library
Psychiatrist/musician Dr Bruce Victor and musician/biologist Bróna McVittie discuss the changing role of music in society from ancient to modern times, sharing songs and stories on harp and guitar. Join the discussion and share your own personal experience of music.
WW2 Reminiscence Workshop
Tandragee Library
Thursday 24 April 2:30pm - 3:30pm | Booking essential by contacting the Library by contacting the library
Michael Fryer from the Northern Ireland War Memorial Museum in Belfast will bring along objects and photographs from the museum relating to the Second World War. Topics covered include the Belfast Blitz, the American presence, gas masks and rationing and participants are encouraged to share their wartime memories and stories. This workshop is also suitable for people with dementia.
History Talk - The Famine in Dromore
Dromore Library
Tuesday 15 April 6:30pm - 8:00pm
Booking advisable by contacting Dromore Library
Join us in Dromore Library for a talk from local historian Trevor Martin about the Famine and its impact on Dromore and the local area.
Doreen McBride Book Launch
Banbridge Library
Tuesday 15 April 6:30pm - 7:30pm
Booking essential by contacting Banbridge Library
Popular local author Doreen McBride will be here to chat about her latest book 'The A-Z of curious Northern Ireland'
For more information about these and other upcoming events, visit librariesni.org.uk or contact your local library.