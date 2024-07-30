Free support service for NHS hearing aid users in Lisburn

By Louise MontgomeryContributor
Published 30th Jul 2024, 14:10 BST
RNID in partnership with the Department of Health are holding a free walk-in support service at Lisburn City Library.

Services offered include re-tube mould style hearing aids; change tubing and domes on open-fit style hearing aids (if service user has own supplies); change RIC wax filters and domes (if service user has own supplies) and supply hearing aid batteries and new hearing checks (by appointment-for non hearing aid users).

The service runs on the fourth Wednesday in every month from 11:30am-1:30pm.

The next session will be held on August 28 in Lisburn Library.

For further information contact Louise Montgomery on 020 3227 6089 or [email protected]

