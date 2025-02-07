Freemasons of Ireland boost community support with £75K for NI charities

The Freemasons of Ireland Jubilee Benevolent and Welfare Fund has taken a significant step in expanding its charitable reach, announcing the first-ever support for external charities aligned with its core values. This development follows a recent restructuring of the Fund and the addition of the Maureen Boal Charitable Trust, which will enable the distribution of monies annually, beginning with £75,000 and increasing year on year, which will be used to assist communities across Northern Ireland.

As part of this inaugural funding round, six non-Masonic charities have already benefited enabling them to continue their vital work in Northern Ireland and showcasing the Freemasons' unwavering commitment to broader community welfare initiatives.

Listening Books – £10,000

This donation will support Listening Books, providing a postal and internet-based audiobook service for children and adults who face challenges in holding, turning pages, or reading traditional books due to illness or disability.

Leslie Nixon, Assistant Grand Master of the Freemasons of Ireland is pictured with Lexi from Assistance Dogs NI

Newlife – Charity for Disabled Children - £10,000

Newlife provides vital support to disabled and terminally ill children across Northern Ireland, offering grants and emergency loans for essential equipment that significantly improves their quality of life.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation from the Freemasons of Ireland,” said Gareth Johnston from IN Car Safety NI, a contracted partner of Newlife providing custom-made car seats for children with additional needs. “This funding is invaluable and will enable Newlife to supply essential, often urgently required, equipment to help transport disabled and terminally ill children across Northern Ireland.”

Teenage Cancer Trust – £20,000

Freemasons Mal Ross, Leslie Nixon and Barry Brewster are pictured with Gary Jordan and Lexi from Assistance Dogs NI

This funding will enable the Teenage Cancer Trust to continue providing age-appropriate specialist support for young people with cancer. Contributions will support the salaries of clinical nurse specialists in hospitals and help enhance treatment spaces across the region.

Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke – £10,000

The Freemasons’ donation will aid in delivering vital services for those affected by chest, heart, and stroke illnesses, as well as contribute to ground-breaking research and prevention initiatives aimed at improving public health.

Prostate Cancer UK – £15,000

Mervyn Bryans, NI representative from Prostate Cancer UK is pictured with Freemasons, Mal Ross, Leslie Nixon and Barry Brewster with Gareth Johnston from IN Car Safety NI and Gary Jordan and dog Lexi from Assistance Dogs NI

Prostate Cancer UK will use this funding to help improve survival rates and quality of life for men with prostate cancer, supporting vital research and services that provide life-saving support.

Mervyn Bryans, NI representative from Prostate Cancer UK, credits early detection for saving his life expressed his thanks which will go a long way to helping men facing a diagnosis in Northern Ireland, “We are deeply grateful to the Freemasons of Ireland for their generous donation, which will make a real difference in the fight against prostate cancer. This funding will help us support men living with the disease, advance vital research, and ensure more men can access life-saving treatments and support services. Together, we are giving hope and improving outcomes for men and their families across Northern Ireland.”

Assistance Dogs Northern Ireland (ADNI) Receives £10,000 Donation

This generous donation will support ADNI in training and providing assistance dogs to people with disabilities, specifically funding the training of a new Autism Assistance Dog, which costs £8,000. With over 30 dogs currently in training and care, this funding will help ADNI continue its mission of transforming lives across Northern Ireland.

Gary Jordan, owner of Assistance Dog Lexi, who visits children and adults with additional needs, emphasised the impact of this donation:" We are delighted to receive this generous donation, which will allow us to continue providing life-changing support to individuals and families across Northern Ireland. This funding comes at a crucial time as we prepare to train a new Autism Assistance Dog, ensuring we can maintain the vital services we offer. There are over 1,000 people in Northern Ireland on a waiting list, and this incredible donation will directly fund the training of a dog for a young adult with additional needs. It will quite simply change her life."

Commitment to “Always Caring, Always Sharing”

Leslie Nixon, Assistant Grand Master of the Freemasons of Ireland, emphasised the importance of the guiding principle of "Always Caring, Always Sharing" in Freemasonry.

“We are immensely proud to extend our charitable efforts beyond the Freemasons' immediate circle and support these remarkable organisations making a real difference in Northern Ireland,” he said. “Through the restructuring of the Jubilee Benevolent and Welfare Fund, we are now able to provide vital assistance to charities whose work aligns with our mission of helping those in need.

“This philosophy is a cornerstone of Freemasonry and I believe is exemplified by the recent expansion of the Jubilee Benevolent and Welfare Fund. By increasing its support to non-Masonic organisations, we hope to deepen our impact and continue to create positive change in the lives of those in need across the region.”