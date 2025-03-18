Fresh Minds Education receives generous donation of £12,500 from council

Fresh Minds Education, an Antrim-based charity dedicated to supporting bereaved young people and their families, has received a generous donation of £12,500 from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The donation was made possible through the Metal Recycling Scheme, an initiative supported by the Council’s Crematorium since its opening in June 2023.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly presented the cheque to Aine Wallace, the director of Fresh Minds Education, at a special reception held in honour of the charity. Aine, along with her team of dedicated volunteers, provides vital bereavement support to children and young people, and their parents, carers and schools, offering compassionate services to help them navigate the difficult journey of grief following the loss of a loved one.

Speaking at the reception, Mayor Councillor Kelly shared his admiration for the charity's work, "I was deeply moved by the incredible impact Fresh Minds Education is making in supporting bereaved families throughout the Borough. This donation will help them continue their essential work, providing much-needed comfort and support to families facing heart-breaking loss."

Fresh Minds Education's unique and innovative approach to supporting grieving children includes the creation of the "Glimmer Box." Designed with care and consideration, the Glimmer Box contains comforting items such as Bamber the cuddly mascot, crocheted keepsakes, books and comfort crafts. Each box is thoughtfully tailored to the recipient's age and needs, providing comfort and guidance through their grief journey.

Fresh Minds Education is grateful for the generous support, which allows them to reach and support more families in need of compassionate care and understanding during their most difficult times.

For more information about Fresh Minds Education and their work, please visit freshmindseducation.com