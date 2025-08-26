Friends’ School, Lisburn celebrates GCSE success

Stephen Moore, principal of Friends’ School, Lisburn, congratulated pupils on their success at GCSE, AS and A2 level and said that everyone in school was delighted with what had been achieved.

Mr Moore said that the overall performance in public exams had been very strong and that pupils and their parents could be pleased with the high standards attained.

At A-level, results were excellent across all subjects, with 56% of grades at A*/A and 79% at A*-B.52 pupils achieved 3 or more A grades, with 12 achieving at least 3 A*s. Bryan Barr, Matthew Gracey, Michael Grieve and Ellie Luke A all achieved 4 A*s; Joshua Coulter and Noah McQueen achieved 3A*s and 1 A; and Jonathan Chambers, Chrissy Hopkins, Harry Moore, Katie Nelson, Emma Smyth each achieved 3A*s.

Bryan Barr (Biochemistry), Michael Grieve Engineering) and Poppy Richardson (History and Politics) were all successful in gaining places at Oxford.

Friends' School pupils receiving their GCSE results.

At AS level, pupils also did very well, with a total of 47 pupils achieving at least 3 A grades, of whom 19 gained 4 As or more.

At GCSE, 60 pupils achieved 10 or more GCSEs at A*/A and 13 pupils (Angela Arun, Emily Buchanan, Andrew Chambers, Isla Dickson, Zara Hopkins, Joel Irwin, Molly Major, Erin Mallon, Daniel Mitchell, Matthew Morrow, Emily Thompson, Emilie Warwick and Zac Wilson) all achieved 10 A*s. 90% of grades were at A*-B, with 78% at A*/A.

Mr Moore said that he would like to take the opportunity to wish the leavers well as they moved on to the next stage of their lives, and to wish those who had taken GCSE and AS examinations well for the year ahead. He also said that he would like to place on record his gratitude to staff at Friends’ who had worked so hard to help pupils achieve these results.