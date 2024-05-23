From Cattle Hall to Catwalk Ready
This stylish competition, sponsored by Dubarry of Ireland and Ireland’s Blue Book, proved to once again be a popular attraction for crowds as they gathered to cheer on the local entrants in their best show attire.
A range of fabulous prizes were on offer, with the overall winner receiving a stylish country outfit provided by sponsor Dubarry of Ireland as well as a luxury two-night stay with B&B and one evening meal provided by Ireland’s Blue Book.
Judge Victoria Quinn from Downtown Country selected Michelle from the crowd of fashionable visitors for her practical yet stylish approach to dressing for the Balmoral Show. A regular cattle exhibitor, Michelle from Ballynahinch went from prepping her award-winning Irish Moiled cattle to adding an extra touch of glamour to her day as she made her way to the Most Appropriately Dressed Marquee in her embroidered shirt, navy gilet, brown boots and red trilby hat.
The runners-up in this year’s competition were the fashionable Roslyn Rafferty from Crossmaglen, closely followed by the chic John Rice from Castlewellan.