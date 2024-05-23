From Cattle Hall to Catwalk Ready

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday 18th May, the Most Appropriately Dressed Competition returned to the 155th Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank and saw cattle exhibitor Michelle McCauley swap a traditional white show coat for her finest country attire as she was crowned the most fashionable show-goer.

This stylish competition, sponsored by Dubarry of Ireland and Ireland’s Blue Book, proved to once again be a popular attraction for crowds as they gathered to cheer on the local entrants in their best show attire.

A range of fabulous prizes were on offer, with the overall winner receiving a stylish country outfit provided by sponsor Dubarry of Ireland as well as a luxury two-night stay with B&B and one evening meal provided by Ireland’s Blue Book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge Victoria Quinn from Downtown Country selected Michelle from the crowd of fashionable visitors for her practical yet stylish approach to dressing for the Balmoral Show. A regular cattle exhibitor, Michelle from Ballynahinch went from prepping her award-winning Irish Moiled cattle to adding an extra touch of glamour to her day as she made her way to the Most Appropriately Dressed Marquee in her embroidered shirt, navy gilet, brown boots and red trilby hat.