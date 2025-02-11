From classmates to creative partners: How Adam B’s Channel Boost sparked a unique friendship between two rising YouTube stars

When Irish YouTube star Adam B launched Channel Boost, his first-ever training programme for content creators, it promised to teach participants how to grow and refine their channels.

What no one could have predicted was that it would also spark a lasting friendship and creative partnership between two of the programme’s youngest graduates—Lydia Alty (19) and Ruby Sussex (16).

The course became a turning point for both young creators, not only giving them the tools to improve their content but also bringing them together in a way that has changed their creative journeys forever.

Why Did Adam B Start Channel Boost?

Ruby Sussex

With over 4.5 million subscribers, Adam B—whose real name is Adam Beales—is one of the UK and Ireland’s most popular YouTubers. Known for his high-energy vlogs, pranks, and family-friendly content, Adam started his channel at a young age and quickly learned how challenging it can be to stand out on such a crowded platform.

Despite his success, Adam has always been passionate about giving back to the creator community and helping others avoid the mistakes he made in his early days.

This passion led him to create Channel Boost, a programme designed for existing YouTubers who want to take their content to the next level. Unlike many online courses that focus on technical skills alone, Channel Boost is about understanding what makes a YouTube channel grow—content strategy, audience engagement, and staying relevant in an ever-evolving platform.

For Adam, it was also about creating a community of creators who could support each other. “It’s not just about learning how to grow a channel,” Adam said when launching the programme. “It’s about building connections, helping each other, and finding your voice as a creator. You don’t have to do it alone.”

Lydia Alty

Among the first group of students to join Channel Boost were Lydia Alty and Ruby Sussex. Lydia, already an established YouTuber known for her royal reports, enrolled in the programme to refine her content and expand her audience. Ruby, an aspiring TV and radio presenter, joined to improve her family-friendly challenge videos and develop her on-screen confidence.

Despite their different goals, the two quickly bonded during the training sessions. “We were the youngest in the course,” Lydia explains. “That immediately gave us something in common. But over time, we realised how much we could learn from each other.”

Ruby shared her thoughts in a heartfelt social media post:

"Love my CHAOTIC Friday nights with my bestie @lydiaalty♥ Met Lydia over a YouTube course and am so grateful that we were put together!! Ever since day one, we just CLICKED! We just knew that we would be such good friends. She inspires me so much, and I hope that one day I can be as AWESOME, KIND, and CARING as her. Thanks, @adambyt!"

Lydia Alty

Lydia echoed Ruby’s sentiment in her own post:

"Loving my evening chats with my bestie @rubytubeytx! Meeting through a YouTube course turned out to be such a blessing—it’s an absolute honor to call Ruby my friend! ❤️❤️ She’s truly one of a kind: kind, caring, funny, and just all-around amazing. I’m so lucky to have her in my life, and I treasure our friendship! ❤️💯"

Why Channel Boost Is So Important

What sets Channel Boost apart from other programmes is its holistic approach. It’s not just about gaining views or subscribers—it’s about understanding the platform’s algorithms, developing a content style that feels authentic, and building a long-lasting connection with viewers. For creators like Lydia and Ruby, it also offers something more personal: a network of peers and mentors to lean on.

Ruby Sussex

In an industry where creators often work in isolation, Channel Boost provides a rare opportunity to collaborate and grow together. Adam’s experience and mentorship offer students real-world insights into what it takes to build and sustain a career on YouTube, making the programme a launchpad for future success.

What’s Next for Lydia and Ruby

Both Lydia and Ruby are now focused on applying what they’ve learned to their channels. Lydia is expanding her royal coverage while exploring new ways to engage her audience, and Ruby is continuing to work on her presenting skills while creating fresh and polished content.

The two are also planning future collaborations, blending Lydia’s in-depth reporting with Ruby’s bubbly, presenter-style delivery. “We’ve got so many exciting ideas,” Ruby teases. “It’s only the beginning.”

A True Success Story

The story of Lydia and Ruby is a testament to the power of Channel Boost—not just as a learning experience but as a place for creators to find genuine support and friendship. Thanks to Adam B’s vision, these two rising stars have formed a lasting bond and are now working together to take their channels to new heights.

Adam B

As Channel Boost continues to help YouTubers refine their craft, and with Adam B’s Channel Launch programme now inspiring younger creators to build their channels from scratch, it’s clear that Adam’s impact on the YouTube community is only growing.

UK's Youngest Royal Journalist, Lydia Alty is the owner of Royal Reporter Lydia and 16 year-old aspiring presenter, Ruby Sussex, runs RubyTubeYT, where she focuses on challenge videos.