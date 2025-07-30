From fraud awareness to building self-confidence, First Steps Women’s Centre, Dungannon, announces registration now open for free Autumn 2025 course programme

Dungannon’s First Steps Women’s Centre (FSWC) has revealed details of its free autumn programme of courses for women, which are now open for registration. Covering wellbeing, employability, culture and ESOL, 27 courses are now on offer for women from across the Mid Ulster region.

Beginning in September, highlights from the broad-ranging programme include Building Self Confidence; Fraud & Scams Awareness; Paediatric First Aid; African Drumming and Unlocking your DIY Potential. Weekly courses are also available on Respectful Relationships; Living Life to the Full; and Body, Mind, Emotions.

The Employment section of the Centre’s autumn programme offers several career progression and educational opportunities, including a Level 2 Award in Mindfulness & Reducing Anxiety in Children, Mindset Matters, a Level 2 Award in Counselling Skills, and Special Educational Needs Awareness Training.

English for Beginners through to ESOL Entry Level 3 is on offer in the English strand of the autumn programme, and there is also the opportunity to register for the Exploring Civic and Cultural Society module.

Speaking about the launch of the new autumn programme, Michael McGoldrick, CEO of First Steps Women’s Centre, said: “We have a fantastic array of life-affirming, enjoyable, and useful courses to offer the women of Mid Ulster this autumn. I would urge every woman from the area to have a look at www.FirstStepsWomensCentre.org and see what’s available.

"Where possible, we offer free childcare and transport to ensure as many women as possible can benefit from our courses, so please do check out our range of programmes and get in touch with us. All of our courses are designed to create supportive environments that empower, educate, and connect women from all walks of life in Mid Ulster, so please find the course for you and come along. You’ll receive a warm welcome.”

Registration for the available courses is on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested participants are encouraged to register soon to avoid disappointment.

To view the complete timetable and register, visit www.firststepswomenscentre.org or email [email protected] for more information.