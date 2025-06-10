From newsroom to nightmare - New zombie novel races into print

Journalist turned author, Jonathan Traynor, has launched his third book, Race The Undead, with much of the post-apocalyptic tale centred in his home town of Ballymena.

In the book, an epidemic has swept the world, leaving most of the population dead or as zombies, as a group of survivors seek sanctuary against the odds.

Jonathan explained it is a horror tale that focuses on a cast of characters that each have very different character traits.

“Inspiration for the story came some time ago when walking my dog past the motte and bailey in Ballymena, and wondering about the Norman earl standing atop it in the 12th century,” he said. “I wondered what a modern-day leader would think standing atop this impressive feature, and what would be the worst circumstances they could face?”

The book features areas throughout mid and east Antrim, as the rag-tag bunch of survivors racing to sanctuary and a military desperate to stop them.

“The people in the book react in different ways to the dire situation they face,” the writer explained. “Some emerge as leaders, some resort to darkness, and some take their role to the extreme.”

Featuring a climactic dash to reach Ballycastle and the offer of refuge in Iceland, a military leader has orders to prevent them reaching the seaside harbour.

Published by Excalibur Press, Race The Undead is Jonathan’s third book, following his debut collection of short stories in 2017, Watching the Watched.

Jonathan Traynor, author of Race the Undead

Publisher Tina Calder said: “Having worked with Jonathan for many years, I’ve always admired his ability to truly understand his audience.

“Whether through journalism, storytelling, or now this gripping post-apocalyptic adventure. Race The Undead is a bold and fast-paced read that showcases not only his talent as a writer, but also his deep understanding of character and place.

“At Excalibur Press we’re delighted to publish his third book and know it will resonate with readers who appreciate smart, immersive storytelling with heart.”

After a career in journalism and public relations that spans more than three decades Jonathan has plans to publish two more books in 2025.

“They say there is a book in everyone. I’m never going to be Stephen King, but I hope my tales will entertain many readers.”

Race The Undead is available now at excaliburpress.co.uk and available on Amazon.