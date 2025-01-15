From the aisles to aid: Empathetic Asda first aider saves the day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Asda colleague demonstrated kindness and empathy by assisting an elderly couple after the older gentleman became unsteady on his feet at the store.

Erin Wharry, Grocery Section Leader, who has worked at Asda Ballyclare for three years, was having a normal day until the first aid call came.

Erin recognised the couple, for being regular customers at Asda Ballyclare and immediately sprang into action. After assessing the situation, she called for an ambulance as the man was falling in and out of consciousness after hitting his head. The ordeal was distressing for the man’s wife, so Erin stayed by her side and comforted her until the ambulance arrived.

Her calm and professional approach not only addressed the immediate concerns but also offered much needed emotional support to the couple during a vulnerable moment. Erin’s actions represent the vital role of first aiders in public spaces.

Reflecting on the incident, Erin said: “I was just doing my job and what felt like the right thing to do. I knew my first aid training would help, and I wanted to make sure his wife felt supported too, as it was quite distressing for her.”

“Thankfully, the customer was ok. They still come into the store regularly and it is great to be able to see them both doing well. Every time they visit, they both throw their arms round me for a hug, which means so much!”

Steven Henry, General Store Manager, Asda Ballyclare, said: “This is a great example of how Asda colleagues care for their customers, we are incredibly proud of Erin for stepping up and going above and beyond for our customers during a difficult moment. Her empathy, calmness and professionalism made a huge difference to them. Well done, Erin!”