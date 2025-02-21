Fully funded grant helps Omagh resident switch to gas after 30 years on oil

After relying on oil to heat her home for over 30 years, Rosa Kelly was ready for a change when she moved into her new house in Omagh in 2020. Thanks to a fully funded grant through the Northern Ireland Sustainable Energy Programme (NISEP), she was able to install a gas heating system at no cost, making her home warmer, greener and more convenient.

“I’d used gas in my previous home, and I knew I wanted it again here,” said Rosa. “Gas is so much handier and cleaner compared to oil.”

One of the biggest advantages for Rosa is the flexibility gas offers. Unlike oil, which required large, expensive deliveries, she can now top up as needed, avoiding the hassle of running out. “I love being able to top up whenever I need to. It fits so much better into my routine,” she explained.

NISEP provides financial assistance to homeowners looking to improve their energy efficiency, helping to make homes greener while lowering energy costs. Rosa’s story highlights how fully funded grants can make sustainable energy solutions accessible to more people.

Rosa’s decision to switch was made even easier thanks to the prompt and professional service she received from Evolve. After reaching out, a team member quickly visited to explain the process and ensure everything went smoothly. “The team was so respectful of my home, and the installation was completed in under a day—no mess, no hassle. It was such an easy process,” Rosa said.

Another unexpected benefit of switching was the extra space she gained in her garden. Removing the bulky oil tank made her outdoor area feel much more open and tidier, and the new gas box is small and discreet. “I love how compact the gas box is—it’s barely noticeable and makes my garden look so much neater,” she shared.

Rosa also appreciates the ongoing support from Evolve. “Whenever I have a question, the team is always there to help. They’re so friendly, and you can tell they care about their customers.”

Looking back, Rosa is glad she made the decision to switch. The convenience, cleanliness, and compact design of the gas system have all made a big difference in her home. “It’s made my life so much easier. I’m glad I made the change,” she said.

For anyone considering a similar switch, Rosa offers her full recommendation. “I’d definitely say go for it. The Evolve team made everything so easy, and the benefits are clear. Gas is class!"

NISEP funding is available for a limited time for those looking to make the switch to gas. Evolve’s handy postcode checker can tell you if you’re eligible – visit at www.evolvenetwork.co.uk