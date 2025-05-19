Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has officially launched a fresh round of its Community Investment Fund (CIF) to support ambitious community projects across the area. Organisations can now apply for grants of up to £350,000 to support transformative projects that will make a lasting difference to local communities – whether through new buildings, upgraded facilities, or innovative outdoor spaces.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding forms part of the Council’s Connect – Invest – Transform Investment Plan, which champions Sustainable Development, Equality, and Participation.

Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the Council’s Communities and Wellbeing Committee, said: “This funding initiative marks a significant investment in the future of our neighbourhoods. The Community Investment Fund has already brought seven outstanding projects to life, and we’re excited to see what this next wave of applications will bring. From sport and wellbeing to regeneration and inclusivity, this fund is about real impact, real people, and real change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the seven community projects which have already benefitted from the Community Investment Fund is Lisburn Rugby Club. Stephen Knowles, Fundraising Officer with the club, said: "The Community Investment Fund has been a game changer for our club, helping us expand our services to the wider community, especially harder-to-reach groups.

Funding boost available as new round of community investment fund opens

Key developments include new ladies changing facilities—supporting our flourishing women’s section and the addition of an indoor gym and studio, which have boosted the exercise classes we can offer and allowed us to bolster our summer scheme programme and mums and toddlers groups who already use our facilities.”

I’d encourage any organisations who have community ambitions to apply to the Community Investment Fund.”

Projects which have made successful applications to previous rounds of the Community Investment Fund include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Ballymacash Sports Academy – £250,000 for a new sports and community facility

• Crewe United – £195,000 for accessible toilet, changing facilities and car parking

• Lisburn Rugby Club – £225,000 to expand its fitness suite and facilities

• Canal Boxing Club – £285,455 for a new Sports Hub at QEII playing fields

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Hillhall Regeneration Group – £350,000 for a new community hall/resource centre

• Carryduff GAC – £290,000 for outdoor pitch improvements and site expansion

• Ballinderry War Memorial Hall – £350,000 for full restoration and regeneration works

Key eligibility criteria:

• Projects must be capital-based (not revenue), and not owned or managed by the Council

• Applicants must provide at least 50% match funding

• Each organisation can apply once only

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Projects must align with Council priorities and show clear local need

Applications open on Monday 12th May and close at 4pm on 4th June. For more information and to apply click here:

Connect – Invest – Transform: Community Investment Fund 2025 (Phase 4) - lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk

More information on the application process is available at face-to-face or online information sessions which are being held by the council’s community team at the below times and locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Online – Thursday 15 May at 12.30pm – Click here to join the session

• Lagan Valley Island – Thursday 15 May at 6pm

• Moneyreagh Community Centre – Monday 19 May at 6pm

For more information, please contact [email protected] or telephone 028 9244 7713.