National Lottery funding is now available to support arts projects promoting the positive health and wellbeing of older people across Northern Ireland.

Community groups, arts organisations and councils across Northern Ireland, can now apply to the National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme, a funding scheme managed by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland. This latest round of the programme invites applications for grants from £1000 up to £10,000 to deliver arts projects benefitting older people. Applications are open from 2 September 2024 and will close at 12noon on 17 October 2024. Visit the Arts Council’s website to apply at www.artscouncil-ni.org/funding

The National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme has been designed to challenge the perceptions of what it means to be an older person, aiming to tackle loneliness, promote positive mental health and well-being among older people through engagement with the arts. It was established by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland in 2010 and is now a cross-governmental partnership with funding from The National Lottery, the Public Health Agency and The Baring Foundation.

The National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme is one of the Arts Council’s targeted schemes, delivering National Lottery funds to increase the health and well-being of older people within the community. To date the programme has provided almost £2.2m in funding to community organisations and voluntary groups in the delivery of over 244 arts projects to thousands of older people across the region.

Live Music Now and the Arts Council NI at Edgcumbe Dementia Day Centre.

Lorraine Calderwood, Development Officer, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to reopen the National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme today. We know that taking part in arts activities can raise self-esteem, boost confidence and motivation, as well as help to relieve stress, loneliness worries and pain. The National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme aims to increase opportunities for older people to engage in the arts. Thanks to The National Lottery players, this programme is providing meaningful opportunities for our older people to take part in the arts, enriching their lives for the better and I would encourage organisations across the region to apply.”

Live Music Now (NI) received funding through the National Lottery Arts & Older People Programme in 2023/24 to deliver their project, Music for People Living with Dementia. Their project was a mixed programme of music sessions, delivered at three day centres for people living with dementia across Belfast and was developed in consultation with Belfast HSCT and delivered in partnership with the Trust.

The project addressed the deleterious effects of the pandemic on older people living with dementia, as evidenced in consultation with care managers. Live Music Now developed three strands in response to the key issues of more clients presenting with more advanced symptoms and behaviours such as pacing, shouting out, unease and the resulting impact on the day centre staff and environment.

Live Music Now engaged clients in a mix of high-quality participatory sessions; one to ones and ambient sessions with professional musicians. Not only did this project benefit older people living with dementia, but it also offered employment opportunities for local musicians plus training and skills development in working with people living with dementia.

One of the day centres that benefited from the Live Music Now Project was Edgcumbe Dementia Day Centre. Joan Telford, Registered Manager at the Edgcumbe Dementia Day Centre, said: “It was a pleasure to have Live Music Now attend Edgcumbe. Their work has enhanced the lives of our clients living with dementia and words cannot describe the positive impact music has for our people. We are so grateful for the funding from the Arts Council and National Lottery players which has allowed us to avail of the incredible artists from Live Music Now.

“Where words sometimes fail our people, music always has a way of allowing them the opportunity to express themselves freely and improves their perception, mood and behaviours. Although most music sessions lasted an hour, the benefits were huge and always has a long-lasting effect with carers stating their loved ones remained relaxed and in good form for the rest of the evening when they returned home.”

Applications are open from 2 September 2024 and will close at 12noon on 17 October. View the guidance notes and make an application visit www.artscouncil-ni.org