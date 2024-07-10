Fundraiser at Balmoral Show raises vital funds for rural support
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
At Balmoral Show this year Ulster Bank held a fundraiser at their stand in aid of Rural Support and they are delighted to announce they raised over £1500 for the farm support charity for Northern Ireland.
Rural Support are very grateful to Ulster Bank for their continued support and appreciate their fundraising efforts.
These vital funds will go directly towards helping and supporting the farming community across Northern Ireland in support of their personal and business wellbeing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.