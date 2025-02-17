Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THE funeral of mum-of-two, Sarah Reid (née Macauley), who died suddenly in New York last week will take place on Wednesday.

It is understood that Sarah, who was from Ballyroney, had been on holiday with her husband Darren as part of her 30th birthday celebrations, when she fell seriously ill.

She has been remembered as a “bubbly, happy girl who adored her family” and “such a kind-hearted, sincere soul, who would go out of her way to help anyone and was always smiling”.

A GoFundMe page set up to support the family with “financial uncertainties” surrounding travel and medical expenses has, to date, raised over £72,000.

Sarah Reid (nee Macauley) was from Ballyroney.

A family notice said Sarah was the dearly loved wife of Darren (Killyman, Dungannon), devoted and loving mother of Alexander and Harry, cherished daughter of William and Madeleine, dearest sister of Irvine and daughter-in-law of Harold and Olive, sister-in-law of Judith and Charline.

The funeral will take place from Sarah’s parents’ residence in Ballyroney on Wednesday (February 19) at 11am, followed by a service in Derrygortreavy Parish Church, Dungannon, arriving at approximately 2.30pm, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations are in aid of The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL.

The death notice said Sarah would be “sadly missed by the entire family circle. ‘Forever with the Lord’ 1 Thess. 4 v 17.”