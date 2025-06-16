Funeral Directors community funding programme reopens in Carrickfergus and Larne after supporting five local groups

Charities and community projects that make a positive difference in Carrickfergus and Larne can once again apply for grants from a local Funeral Directors to support their valuable work.

Earlier this year, the Mulhollands Funeral Directors Community Assistance Programme opened for the first time and supported five fantastic groups.

These were the Community Hub – Carrickfergus Church of the Nazarene, Carrickfergus Hub Improving Lives Locally, Charles Sheils Community, Millbrook Church of the Nazarene and Carrickfergus Babybank who each provide schemes and initiatives which benefit local people.

Peter Mulholland, whose late father Bob founded the business back in 1966, said: “Supporting these five groups via our Community Assistance Programme has filled me with pride.

Peter Mulholland with the recipients from the first cycle of the Mulhollands Community Assistance Programme

“They all do fantastic work, and the projects we’ve been able to support will do so much for the people we serve.

“The Community Assistance Programme is being delivered in memory of my father, and he would have been pleased with the impact we have made.

“I am looking forward to building ongoing relationships with the groups we have supported in the future, and I’d urge any other local charities and good causes to get in touch during this round of applications – we would love to hear from you.”

The Mulhollands Funeral Directors Community Assistance Programme has now reopened for applications with projects within two miles of their funeral homes in Irish Quarter South in Carrickfergus and Exchange Road, Larne and will close at the end of June.

Grants are available to fund local activities which improve the quality of life of residents and the wider community and align with the theme of poverty and social deprivation.

For more information about the community fund and application criteria, visit www. https://www.mulhollandsfuneraldirectors.com/ or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/p/Mulhollands-of-Carrickfergus

For specific questions about the Community Assistance Programme, contact the team via email at [email protected]