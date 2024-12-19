Funeral Directors delighted to support Women’s Aid with cosy Christmas collection

A Funeral Directors proudly at the heart of the community in Bangor have amassed a considerable collection of cosy nightclothes for women and children in need this Christmas.

John Gray & Co Funeral Directors, based in Central Avenue, asked their team and clients to donate pyjamas, sleepsuits and slippers which have now been given to the North Down & Ards branch of charity Women’s Aid.

The organisation provides a range of support services to women and children in the local area who have been impacted by domestic abuse. Barbara Wilson, Funeral Manager, said they were overwhelmed by the support for their appeal.

“The charity supports so many women and children in the North Down area,” she said.

Barbara Wilson, Funeral Manager, and Sandra Williamson, Senior Funeral Arranger, from John Gray and Co handing donations to Women’s Aid

“We know Christmas is not an easy time for everyone, and especially not for people who find themselves needing support from Women’s Aid.

“I’m so pleased we could support such a wonderful cause – I hope we can do more to support them in the future.

“The generosity of our community has been tremendous. I hope all the items donated help to keep many people cosy and warm during the cold weather this Christmas.”

For more information about John Gray & Co, part of the Funeral Partners family of businesses, visit https://www.johngrayfuneraldirectors.com/