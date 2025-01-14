Funeral directors delighted to support Women’s Aid with winter collection
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mulhollands Funeral Directors, based in the heart of Carrickfergus, collected sleepwear and socks which have now been gifted to the Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne & Newtonabbey branch of Women’s Aid.
The organisation provides a range of support services to women and children in the local area who have been impacted by domestic abuse.
Kerry Kennedy, Funeral Arranger, said they were overwhelmed by the support for their appeal.
“The charity supports so many women and children in the area,” she said.
“To have had this many donations is fantastic – this time of the year is difficult for people financially with lots of other things to think about, so we are so pleased.
“As well as our clients, we had fantastic support from local businesses, churches we work closely with and from the community, many of whom we have supported with funerals in the past.”
For more information about Mulhollands part of the Funeral Partners family of businesses, visit the website.