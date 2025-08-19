Further Education success for SERC students

Ten students achieved Triple Distinction stars (D*D*D*); 10 achieved Triple Distinction two stars (D*D*D); 30 achieved Triple Distinction one star (D*DD); and 17 achieved Triple Distinction (DDD).
Tommy Martin, Principal & Chief Executive, SERC said: “Congratulations to all our students who have received results and especially to those who have excelled with distinction grades.
Many of our students continue to higher education at SERC or universities across the UK. Others choose a mix of further study and work, such as Higher-Level Apprenticeships, or move directly into employment. These options demonstrate the range of successful pathways available at SERC.”
SERC Success: Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care (Health Studies) student Erin Sheals (from Newtownards) achieved Triple Distinction two stars (D*D*D) and hopes to progress to university. Photo: Submitted
University Bound: Christine Clarke, from Bangor completed the Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Applied Science at SERC Bangor Campus, achieving Triple Distinction one star (D*DD). Christine is progressing to Queen’s University Belfast to study biology. Photo: Submitted
Higher Level Apprenticeship Route: Clare O’Rourke, from Drumaness, achieved Triple Distinction one star (D*DD) on the Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Mechatronics at SERC Downpatrick Campus. Clare is progressing to a Higher-Level Apprenticeship in Engineering with SERC and has secured employment with SEPHA in Dundonald. Photo: Submitted
Health Care Future: Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care (Health Studies) students at Newtownards Campus, Ciara McKissick (19, Portaferry), achieved Double Distinction Merit (DDM) and is progressing to the BSc (Hons) in Paramedic Science at Ulster University, and Amy Baxter (19, Newtownards) achieved Triple Distinction (DDD) and is progressing to Nursing at Queen’s University Belfast. Photo: Submitted