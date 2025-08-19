Further Education success for SERC students

By Fidelma Glass
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2025, 12:17 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 15:12 BST
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is immensely proud of the results across our campuses, with 85 Students on the Pearson and ULA Level 3 Extended Diploma courses attaining Triple Distinctions or higher – corresponding to three A grades or higher at A-Level.

Ten students achieved Triple Distinction stars (D*D*D*); 10 achieved Triple Distinction two stars (D*D*D); 30 achieved Triple Distinction one star (D*DD); and 17 achieved Triple Distinction (DDD).

Tommy Martin, Principal & Chief Executive, SERC said: “Congratulations to all our students who have received results and especially to those who have excelled with distinction grades.

Many of our students continue to higher education at SERC or universities across the UK. Others choose a mix of further study and work, such as Higher-Level Apprenticeships, or move directly into employment. These options demonstrate the range of successful pathways available at SERC.”

SERC Success: Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care (Health Studies) student Erin Sheals (from Newtownards) achieved Triple Distinction two stars (D*D*D) and hopes to progress to university.

1. Contributed

SERC Success: Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care (Health Studies) student Erin Sheals (from Newtownards) achieved Triple Distinction two stars (D*D*D) and hopes to progress to university. Photo: Submitted

University Bound: Christine Clarke, from Bangor completed the Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Applied Science at SERC Bangor Campus, achieving Triple Distinction one star (D*DD). Christine is progressing to Queen’s University Belfast to study biology.

2. Contributed

University Bound: Christine Clarke, from Bangor completed the Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Applied Science at SERC Bangor Campus, achieving Triple Distinction one star (D*DD). Christine is progressing to Queen’s University Belfast to study biology. Photo: Submitted

Higher Level Apprenticeship Route: Clare O’Rourke, from Drumaness, achieved Triple Distinction one star (D*DD) on the Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Mechatronics at SERC Downpatrick Campus. Clare is progressing to a Higher-Level Apprenticeship in Engineering with SERC and has secured employment with SEPHA in Dundonald.

3. Contributed

Higher Level Apprenticeship Route: Clare O’Rourke, from Drumaness, achieved Triple Distinction one star (D*DD) on the Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Mechatronics at SERC Downpatrick Campus. Clare is progressing to a Higher-Level Apprenticeship in Engineering with SERC and has secured employment with SEPHA in Dundonald. Photo: Submitted

Health Care Future: Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care (Health Studies) students at Newtownards Campus, Ciara McKissick (19, Portaferry), achieved Double Distinction Merit (DDM) and is progressing to the BSc (Hons) in Paramedic Science at Ulster University, and Amy Baxter (19, Newtownards) achieved Triple Distinction (DDD) and is progressing to Nursing at Queen’s University Belfast.

4. Contributed

Health Care Future: Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care (Health Studies) students at Newtownards Campus, Ciara McKissick (19, Portaferry), achieved Double Distinction Merit (DDM) and is progressing to the BSc (Hons) in Paramedic Science at Ulster University, and Amy Baxter (19, Newtownards) achieved Triple Distinction (DDD) and is progressing to Nursing at Queen’s University Belfast. Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Students
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice