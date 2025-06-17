Galgorm Collection celebrates official opening of Fratelli Ristorante at Roe Valley Resort

Guests gathered together on Thursday 12 June for an evening of Italian-inspired hospitality to celebrate the launch of the new family-friendly venue, the third Fratelli restaurant from Galgorm Collection. The first opened at Galgorm in Ballymena in 2012, followed by a second in Belfast city centre in 2014.

Among those in attendance at the launch event at Roe Valley Resort were Alderman Richard Stewart, Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, and Alderman Niree McMorris, Deputy Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, alongside other local councillors, community representatives, and figures from the region’s tourism and business sectors.

Guests enjoyed a first look at the newly opened restaurant and heard from Galgorm Collection Managing Director Colin Johnston, who welcomed attendees and shared the group’s wider vision for Roe Valley Resort. Italian-themed canapés, including pizza and fresh pasta, were served throughout the evening, accompanied by live entertainment and a preview of the Resort’s upcoming refurbishment plans.

Speaking at the opening, Colin Johnston said: "We’re proud to bring our much-loved Fratelli brand to Limavady and to see it become part of the Roe Valley Resort offering. We’re building on the strong foundations already in place here and are excited to contribute to the ongoing development of this well-established property.

"This is the first step in a wider programme of investment that reflects our long-term commitment to the region - not just in the Resort itself, but in people, partnerships and the local community. Whether through job creation, collaboration with local schools and colleges, or working with councils and tourism partners, we’re focused on delivering meaningful and lasting impact.

“We’re grateful to our local partners, stakeholders, and media who joined us to celebrate the opening of Fratelli and to help us mark the beginning of this exciting new era."

The new Fratelli restaurant forms part of extensive redevelopment plans at Roe Valley Resort, which will also see the introduction of enhanced family facilities including a Kids Activity Zone boasting bungee trampolines, a bouncy castle, a mini 4x4 driving experience and Helter Skelter, as well as a kids playpark, arcade, jet skis in the pool and thrilling pool slides coming soon.

For further information, visit https://www.roevalleyresort.com/

Fratelli at Roe Valley Resort is now open Thursday – Monday from 5pm and is available to book at https://www.roevalleyresort.com/fratelli.html

1 . Contributed Left to right - Jane Veitch, Lynda Bryans, Jay Price, Amy McGuckin Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Left to right - Janice, Sam and Rodger Kerr Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Left to right - Martin Breen, Julie Patterson, Dr. Arun, Lucy Franklin, Maxie Swain Photo: Submitted