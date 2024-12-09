Gateley Belfast boxes up Christmas treats for local charity’s Hamper Appeal

Gateley Belfast has donated boxes of festive food and drink in aid of a local charity’s Christmas Hamper Appeal to help with the cost of living crisis.

The donations of non-perishable items including canned goods, tea, coffee, confectionary, selection boxes and drinks will be used by staff at Aspire NI to make up its Christmas hampers for families in need.

Aspire NI, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, is a Craigavon-headquartered charity that works with local youth workers and churches in supporting children from disadvantaged backgrounds in and around Belfast to help close the educational attainment gap.

Gateley Belfast has been supporting Aspire NI for a number of years and recently sponsored Camp Aspire - an annual event where children from various schools come together to learn about different cultures and traditions and promote diversity and inclusion amongst young people in Northern Ireland – as well as donating essential school supplies for local children.

Jamie Curran, Growth Marketing Manager at Aspire NI (2nd, right) visiting Gateley Belfast's office to receive the boxes of donations from staff

Alison Reid, partner and head of Gateley Legal Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the charity’s Christmas Hamper Appeal this year, and knowing that our donations will help the charity create hampers filled with holiday essentials and treats to make the season a bit brighter for vulnerable households struggling with the higher cost of living.”