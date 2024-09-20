Gearing up for Plough Fest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preparations are well under way at The Plough in Hillsborough (part of the Dormans Hospitality Group) for Plough Fest 2 which will be held in the picturesque Co Down venue on Sat 28th September 2024.

The Plough team including General Manager Keith Johnston and Sous Chef Tiegan Parke (pictured) have been busy prepping for the event which will also feature a range of signature fresh Carlingford oyster dishes including Au Natural and Rockefeller. The family fun day at The Plough starts at 2pm and will feature live music with Street Tacos and loaded fries, kids facepainting as well as host of other activities and entertainment. More detailed information on PLOUGH FEST can be found @theploughinn.