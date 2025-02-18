Generous donation empowers young Belfast readers

East-Belfast’s Strandtown Primary School is set to turn a new page in its efforts to inspire young readers, thanks to a generous donation from Power NI – Northern Ireland’s leading electricity supplier.

The school was nominated to receive the funding by Power NI employee Gwyneth Compston. As part of the company’s Helping Hands initiative, this will see new reading books purchased for the school’s primary 6 classes, benefiting not just the current pupils, but all those in years to come.

The donation, part of Power NI’s ongoing commitment to supporting local communities, aims to help nurture a love of reading and learning among children. With the new books, Strandtown Primary School hopes to expand its collection, offering students a diverse range of stories, genres, and reading levels to spark their imaginations and enhance their literacy skills.

Speaking about the donation, Gwyneth said: “My son is loving his time at Strandtown Primary School, and it feels great that we are able to support the school in such an important way. I am delighted Power NI is able to help the school in its mission to foster a love for reading. Books are the foundation of lifelong learning, and we hope this contribution helps inspire the next generation of avid readers in our community.”

Pictured (L-R) is Gwyneth Compston of Power NI, Colin Devine and Max Burns of Strandtown Primary, and pupils of Strandtown Primary School.

Colin Devine, Head of P6 pupils at Strandtown Primary School, expressed gratitude for the donation. “We’re incredibly thankful to Power NI for their generosity, reading is at the heart of our school, and this donation will allow us to offer our pupils exciting new books that will captivate and motivate them to explore the world through reading,” he said.

The £300 donation is part of Power NI’s broader initiatives to make a positive difference in the lives of local communities across Northern Ireland.