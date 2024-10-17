Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

GET ready to rock! A new adult community Rock Choir has launched in Banbridge - and it’s hitting the right note with local singers!

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rock Choir gets together for three terms a year to learn songs, have fun and make new friends.

The choir was originally started in Farnham, England, in 2005 by Caroline Redman Lusher and it now has over 33,000 members in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came to Northern Ireland two years ago, with the launch of branches in Lisburn, Belfast and Ballyhackamore, and now has 700 members singing their hearts out!

​Rock Choir has launched in Banbridge, Lurgan & Portadown.

The Rock Choir has recently opened up in Banbridge, Portadown and Lurgan, with the sessions led by singing teacher Beth McNally.

Beth explained: “We currently have over 60 members after only being open for four weeks, and we have big plans in the works.

“I'm really looking forward to seeing how it grows and having our local community get invested into more music!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The songs we are learning this term are Flashdance - What A Feeling; Aerosmith - Don't Wanna Miss A Thing; and Stevie Wonder - What Christmas Means To Me, so there is a bit of something for everyone.

“It is never too late to join and visit the Rock Choir website (rockchoir.com) to sign up and have your first free session!”

The Banbridge Rock Choir meets on Thursdays from 7pm until 8.30pm in St. Patrick’s College assembly hall.

The Portadown session is held on Mondays from 7pm until 8.30pm in Portadown Town Hall, Minor Town Hall,15 Edward Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lurgan choir session is held on Tuesdays from 11am until 12.30pm in Lurgan Town Hall auditorium, 2-4 Union Street.

For more information, follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Rock.Choir.Beth.McNally