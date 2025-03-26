Girls Active leaders aiming to ‘up the game’ for girls in sports

‘Girls Active’ is an initiative developed by the Youth Sport Trust, which supports schools to increase girls’ engagement and enjoyment in PE, school sport and physical activity.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme encourages teachers and girls to work together, empowering them to take positive action through influencing, leadership and inspiring their peers.

Joining over 60 primary school girls aged 9-12 years at the recent ‘Girls Active Inspiration Day’ at Dromore Community Centre, was Irish Olympian Kerry O’Flaherty, who shared her own personal journey in sport from competing at the Commonwealth Games to the European and World Championships in the 3000m. Kerry encouraged each girl to believe in themselves and reinforced the message that “it’s never too late to take part in sport!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With funding from Sport NI, through the Community Planning Investment Programme 24/25, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough (ABC) Council has once again teamed up with the Youth Sport Trust to deliver this programme with local primary schools.

The girls developed action plans on the day that will help the girls and teachers work together to engage more girls to be active within their schools.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Kyle Savage said: “We are seeing a very welcome popularity in female sports across our borough. Physical fitness and mental wellbeing go hand-in-hand with academic achievement, and as such, ‘Girls Active’ offers girls the chance to get involved in the design and delivery of activities that will appeal to their peers and boost interest and participation in sports within their schools. I wish all the girls involved in the programme every success.”

Throughout the event, the girls took part in a range of activities including dance and exercises, team building games and workshops focusing on leadership, marketing and action planning. The action plans developed on the day will help the girls and teachers work together to engage more girls to be active within their schools.

Richard Archibald, Interim CEO at Sport NI said: “We are delighted to support Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council with their Girls Active programme. Our Community Planning Investment programme is supporting councils across Northern Ireland to provide more opportunities for people to participate in sport and physical activity in their local areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sport has the power to change lives; it supports our physical and mental health, boosts confidence and provides an environment to make new friends. At Sport NI we want girls to find their place and Be Seen, Be Heard and Belong in sport and I hope this programme kickstarts a lifelong involvement in sport for the girls who took part.”