‘Girls night’ fundraiser highlights ‘incredible passion of community’ and raises £8k for Air Ambulance NI in one night

Over 120 women attended a phenomenal fundraiser in Downpatrick for Air Ambulance NI on Monday, 2 June which raised over £8,000 for the charity in just one night.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the night over £6,000 was raised by those in attendance, with a further £2,000 through an internal Ulster Bank colleague scheme.

The event was organised by Ulster Bank’s Lisburn branch as part of their One Week in June campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ladies in attendance were treated to a dinner at Dakota Bob’s followed by a private screening of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy in the Omniplex cinema right next door.

Over 120 women attended the event at Dakota Bob’s in Downpatrick and Omniplex cinema.

Air Ambulance NI said they were “blown away” by the amount raised and the efforts put in to organising the event.

“The enthusiasm, commitment, and hard work that went into planning and executing this event is really admirable,” said Colleen Milligan, Business Development Manager for Air Ambulance NI.

“The staff from the Lisburn branch of Ulster Bank, and in particular Donna Cochrane who went above and beyond her role to help ensure this was not only a successful fundraising event for Air Ambulance, but she also wanted to bring a fantastic group of local women together from the community for a night out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were women of all ages represented, out to enjoy a great night, supporting local services all while supporting their local air ambulance.

Staff from Lisburn’s Ulster Bank branch (from left) Jennifer Dunbar, Aoifa Tumelty, Nicola Crothers, Donna Cochrane and Roisin McMahon organised a fundraiser for Air Ambulance NI which raised over £8,000 for the charity. Staff are pictured with the charity’s Business Development Manager Colleen Milligan (far right).

“This event highlights the incredible passion our local community has for supporting the service, and without it, we would be grounded.

“Thank you all for doing your bit to help to save lives,” she concluded.

Lisburn's Ulster Bank branch manager, David Sinton, said he was “delighted” by the amount raised on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a brilliant night and I am delighted with this phenomenal amount raised by the team,” he said.

“A huge thanks goes to Donna for helping to organise the night, secure locations and raffle prizes; it was a huge success.

“The night itself raised over £6,000 and through the Ulster Bank community cash back offering for colleagues this will help raise the total to £8,000, all to a fantastic cause that is going a long way to saving lives across Northern Ireland.”

Donna Cochrane, who previously worked for the Downpatrick, Newcastle and Castlewellan Ulster Bank branches has been running fundraisers like these for the best part of ten years as part of Ulster Bank’s One Week in June campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s brilliant to get the girls together and enjoy a meal and go to the cinema, all while supporting a fantastic cause,” she said.

“It’s a lot of work to pull the night off as a success but I couldn’t have done it without my colleagues at Ulster Bank.

“A big thank you goes to Omniplex and Dakota Bob’s for hosting us as well as all the local businesses who donated raffle prizes and donated money in exchange for advertising on the tickets.

“Thanks also goes to The Strand Bakery for providing two cakes for our guests on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It really was a community effort and it only works when everyone comes together, so a big thank you to everyone who came and showed their support and raised this fantastic amount for Air Ambulance NI.”