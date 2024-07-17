Glenavon FC opens volunteer opportunities
A club doesn’t run itself, it takes a multi-faceted team to keep the turnstiles moving and at Glenavon FC we appreciate everyone’s contribution.
The roles they carry out go far beyond the match day experience. Our volunteers are planners, guiding hands and reliable allays which Glenavon FC count on daily.
In essence, these volunteers are not just a part of the club – they are the heartbeat of it.
With the start of the season just around the corner, we now want to add to our Competitions and Initiatives team.
The Role: Competitions and Initiatives Co-Ordinator
Provide operational support to the Business Control Manager on the running and management of competitions and charitable functions.
Establish and maintain strong relationships with external stakeholders.
Co-ordinate the competition requirements of Glenavon Football Club’s revenue streams
Liaise the working group to work toward the delivery of the strategic plan
Other roles we are recruiting for:
Media & Communication
Advertising & Marketing
Competitions & Initiatives
Graphic Design
Match Day Officials
Raffles
This role is a fantastic opportunity for someone looking to build volunteer experience or an individual seeking to utalise a business development skill set.
REGISTER TODAY BY COMPLETING THIS FORM https://form.jotform.com/241975174918368
