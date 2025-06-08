Glenhone Flock prepares for NI National Show at Armagh Show

As the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club prepares for this year’s National Sale again at Armagh Show Young Breeder Martin McConville reflects on last year’s success and his passion for the Texel Breed.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin from Rathfriland Co Down is quickly becoming a well-known pedigree Texel breeder across Ireland and the UK. Martin runs a mixed farming enterprise with the help of his father of Holstein dairy cows and Texel sheep. The dairy herd is Martin’s primary source of income. Martin claims using robotic milking technology ‘has made the dairy operation both efficient and highly rewarding’.

However sheep farming has always been part of Martin’s farming enterprise, with a keen interest for Texel sheep in particular since the age of 13years. Martin always liked the look of Texel’s and followed the success of many of the leading breeders in the business, inspiring him to start his own flock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin established his Glenhone Flock in 2011 with some of his founding ewes purchased from Blackstown, Milestonehill and Kiltariff Flocks. Observing other breeder’s success, Martin set a goal to improve the breeding bloodlines of his flock to produce top quality sheep, gradually purchasing good Texel ewes from acclaimed flocks.

Martin McConville with last years winning Texel exhibit at Armagh National Show 2024

Martin could see the adaptability of the breed, especially in the wet NI weather both for commercial and pedigree breeding. He values the typical characteristics of Texel sheep, aiming to breed progeny which are good in size and muscle quality with typical Texel heads with nice white hair.

Martin says: "The turning point came when I purchased a high quality ewe from Plasucha, which proved to be an excellent match with the tups I was using at the time. From that moment, my flock began producing outstanding Texels with the current flock going back to the same bloodlines which has been the foundation of my continued success."

This ewe was a homebred ewe sired by Plasucha Aberfeldy and at the time sires used in the flock included 11K Plasucha All Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the age of 26, his Glenhone Texel sheep flock has already become a name known both at shows and sales arenas. Martin manages his flock closely with Artificial insemination and Embryo Transfer, ‘which allows me to get more embryos’ says Martin and ‘supports condensed lambing into the space of a week or so which helps with managing other farm business’.

Lambing is always scheduled for mid-February which Martin believes ensures lambs are just at peak form for sale time. Lambing takes place indoors with the aim to have out to grass in two weeks following birth, depending on weather conditions.

This year Martin’s lambs are sired by 28K Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants, a Seaforde Empire King son out of a 350K Sportsmans Double Diamond daughter and 160K Rhaeadr First Choice, a Sportsmans Dare Devil son out of a Teiglum Younggun daughter. Martin solely produces lambs for sales, either for commercial or pedigree trade, with none going to the meat industry. The best females are retained within the flock. Martin says ‘this requires optimum sheep welfare control with regular drenching, vaccination and good feed management to ensure lambs are maintained in the best condition and health possible so they are fit for breeding’

Martin’s breeding efforts soon led to success in the show ring. Winning eleven consecutive championship titles with ewe lambs, including Champion, Reserve Champion, and Overall Champion plus numerous inter breeds at multiple shows and numerous championship titles with gimmers in 2022 and 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Determined to keep improving, I achieved even greater success the following year, winning more major championships," comments Martin. "One of my proudest achievements was winning Champion at the Ballymena Premier Sale, where my lamb fetched the top price of 12k."

"He was a Rhaeadr Entrepreneur son out of a daughter from our Plasucha ewe and was sold across the water to top Texel breeders Teiglum, Strawfrank and Rascarrel."

Another milestone came in 2024 when Martin won the National Show with a ewe lamb (Glenhone Bella Dama). Martin McConville clinched the Galloway & MacLeod Female Champion and Overall National Show Championship at Armagh Show with his first placed Ewe lamb exhibit, MNV24 00493 (E1), from a class of 40 ewe lambs born before 28th Feb 24.

She is a Coniston Equinox daughter out of a Castlecairn Doodlebug dam. 10K Coniston Equinox is a son of 350K Sportsmans Double Diamond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To top off an incredible year, he also claimed the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Ewe Lamb Flock of the Year. Over the past three years, Martin has achieved impressive sale prices, including 20k, 12k, 10k, 8k and 6k twice, also 3.4k and 3k with many more top prices. Despite these successes, he continues to strive to improve breed genetics within the flock.

"Farming has always been my passion and I am committed to furthering my success with both my Texel flock and my dairy enterprise," says Martin as he prepares his show team for this year’s National Show at Armagh on Saturday, June 14.

Judge this year is Alan Blackwood of the renowned Auldhouseburn Flock. Thank you goes to Galloway and MacLeod for sponsoring the event and the NI Texel Show Flock of the Year competition.