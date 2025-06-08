Glenhone shearling ewe Texel Champion at Lurgan Show

Despite the rain Texel Breeders headed to Lurgan Show to compete for the prestigious Galloway & MacLeod NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Show Flock title. Judge for the day was Philip Whyte Innishrush Flock and NI Texel Club Chairman.

Mr Whyte chose his Lurgan Show Champion from Martin McConville’s Glenhone pen. This exhibit, a Shearling Ewe MNV2400496, is a 10K Coniston Equinox daughter and out of a dam sired by 38K Castlecairn Doodlebug. Equinox is a son of the famous 350K Sportsmans Double Diamond.This Shearling Ewe went on later in the day to claim Reserve Interbreed Champion.

Claiming Mr Whyte’s Lurgan Show Reserve Champion Texel was the O’Hare Family’s Shearling Ram, Ballykeel Holy Bejoly, OHP2400811.This ram made his second outing to Lurgan following success as a ram lamb winning his class last year and the Special Prize ram lamb in 2024. He is a son of New View Electrifying, another Sportsmans Double Diamond son and out of a Hilltop Ewe sired by 30K Knock Crackerjack.

Results

Naomi, Rian & Pearse O'Hare with their Reserve Texel Champion, Ballykeel Holy Bejoly. Also pictured is Judge Philip Whyte

Ram Any Age: 1 Linda Henry

Shearling Ram: 1 O'Hare Family, 2 Mike Reynolds, 3 James Herdman, 4 Linda Henry.

Ewe Any Age: 1 O'Hare Family, 2 O'Hare Family, 3 Jack Walmsley, 4 Linda Henry, 5 James Herdman.

Shearling Ewe Class: 1 Martin McConville, 2 O'Hare Family, 3 James Herdman, 4 O'Hare Family, 5 Josh Vance, 6 James Herdman, 7 Linda Henry.

Martin McConville with his Glenhone Texel Champion and Reserve Interbreed Champion at Lurgan Show

Ram Lamb Class: 1 Oisin Casement, 2 Jack Walmsley, 3 O'Hare Family, 4 James Herdman, 5 Oisin Casement, 6 Aiden Casement.

Ewe Lamb Class: 1 Martin McConville, 2 O'Hare Family, 3 James Herdman, 4 James Herdman, 5 Linda Henry, 6 Oisin Casement, 7 Aiden Casement.

Group of Three: 1 O'Hare Family, 2 James Herdman, 3 Jack Walmsley.

Best Pair: 1 O'Hare Family, 2 Oisin Casement, 3 James Herdman.

Lamb Born 2025: 1 Martin McConville, 2 O'Hare Family, 3 James Herdman, 4 James Herdman.

Lurgan Show Texel Champion: Martin McConville with Shearling Ewe.

Lurgan Show Texel Reserve Champion: O'Hare Family with Shearling Ram.