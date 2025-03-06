VETERANS’ charity Help for Heroes is transforming how it provides services for former servicemen and women across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbridge councillor Glenn Barr has taken on the role of Community Builder with the charity, which aims to make the support more sustainable and accessible, by building on the strengths of the local community.

Glenn, who has been a councillor since 2011, says that the charity is developing an exciting approach to supporting veterans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said, “We’ve moved away from delivering services from hubs or centres. This was useful when the charity started 18 years ago, but meant there were geographical limits to who we could support.

​New role for Glenn Barr with veterans’ charity.

“We’re now more focused on reaching out to veterans in their communities.”

Help for Heroes saw a 12% rise in the number of veterans getting in touch for support in the 12 months from October 1, 2023 compared to the previous year – and is currently supporting 245 people across Northern Ireland.

Research released by the Office of National Statistics indicates that almost a third of veterans across the UK are impacted by feelings of loneliness, with those living with disabilities or long-term health conditions most likely to be affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This represents a higher proportion of adults than the general population, highlighting an ongoing need to support veterans.

Glenn added: “Isolation can be a problem for veterans, which can lead to other mental health challenges.

“The charity will continue to provide direct physical, mental and welfare services for former service men and women. However, in addition to this, my role is to link veterans into their local communities.

“We know veterans have a lot of strengths and leadership skills that can benefit local communities – and getting them more involved can help combat feelings of isolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since I started in my new role two months ago, I’ve been identifying the groups and networks that already exist in the local community.

“I can then introduce veterans, who can become more integrated into their communities, and this is in fact, a much more sustainable approach. We’re not just supporting people with a one-off intervention or service.”

Glenn is now part of a team of 10 people, including nurses, case managers and occupational therapists, who are dedicated to supporting veterans across Northern Ireland.

Glenn added: “We think there is a real need here. We know that there are around 100,000 former servicemen and women across Northern Ireland, so there are more people who could benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting veterans integrated into their communities can provide a great resource, as well as helping to combat issues such as isolation and loneliness.”

Help for Heroes supports veterans and their families, from any branch of the UK military – regulars or reserves – irrespective of length or place of service, and locally embedded civilians who worked under the command of UK Armed Forces.

If you or someone you know would like to find out more information about the support available, go to: www.helpforheroes.org.uk/get-help/ni/

The charity has also produced a series of self-help guides that are available online at: www.helpforheroes.org.uk/get-help/recovery-college/self-help-guides/