Gleno Preschool kids dig into healthy eating with Tesco’s support

The Gleno Preschool in Larne has received a £1,500 grant from Tesco to promote healthy eating among their pupils through the Stronger Starts scheme. This funding will empower teachers and students to cultivate their own vegetable patch, using the harvest to prepare nutritious snacks together.

Located in the heart of Gleno Village, a rural farming community, the preschool plans to share surplus produce with local families. Tanita Horner, Leader at Gleno Preschool, highlighted the importance of this initiative:

“The healthy snacks are much needed as some children don’t have time for breakfast before class. Work is already underway to transform our outdoor play area into a vegetable patch and we got our first planters. We’re also planning special days to introduce the children to healthy foods they may not have tried before,” she explained.

The grant will also fund cooking activities, which often come with significant costs. Thanks to Tesco’s support, the preschool can purchase essential utensils like weighing scales and mixers.

“On behalf of Gleno Preschool, we’d like to thank Tesco for this initiative. It will make a huge difference to our community,” Tanita added.

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many Northern Ireland community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help schools like Gleno Preschool. Stronger Starts invites our customers to use their blue tokens to vote for local schemes they feel will benefit people of all ages, and it’s so good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

NI shoppers can support their local schools and charities by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

For further information on how to make a difference at Tesco stores across NI, please go to https://tescostrongerstarts.org.uk