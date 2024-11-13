Global thought leaders and Scottish F1 legend in Belfast for global business summit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ground-breaking gathering returns to Belfast

Business leaders and entrepreneurs from across the UK and Ireland are in Belfast today to hear from global keynote speakers including F1 legend, David Coulthard and serial entrepreneur, Daniel Priestley.

The brainchild of Simple Scaling co-founders, Brendan McGurgan and Claire Colvin, the ScaleX™ Summit will see eight world class speakers take to the stage at ICC Belfast to challenge and inspire those in the audience to elevate their businesses.

Other speakers addressing today’s summit include serial entrepreneurs Norman Crowley and Jack Daly; mental performance master Dr Mithu Storoni, scaling expert Mac Lackey, wellness authority and bestselling author Níall Ó Murchú and stars of the stage Lucy and Georgie from Performing Perfectly.

The star-studded line-up will explore how you can become a key person of influence; how to optimise your mental performance; communicate with confidence and much more.

Attendees at the one-day will also be provided with opportunity to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs, investors and innovators from diverse industries and backgrounds.

Speaking ahead of the ScaleX™ Summit, two-time British Grand Prix winner and co-founder of The Whisper Group, David Coulthard, said he was excited to be returning to Belfast.

He said: “One of the last times I was in Belfast was in 2018 with Red Bull Racing for a Formula 1 demo, it is a fantastic city and I am looking forward to returning.

“I find I still function at my best when there is pressure to perform. Sport and business are very similar in that regard. In both fields, there are lots of important decisions that need to be made quickly and calmly.

“I’m looking forward to meeting many likeminded business-people at the ScaleX™ Summit and contributing to the event in order to help them take their businesses to the next level.”

Grounded in the ScaleX™ Framework - a comprehensive collection of 10 foundational principles - the summit will guide business owners to develop a tangible plan and foster a culture of accountability.

Brendan McGurgan, Director and Co-Founder of Simple Scaling said: “This year’s ScaleX™ Summit promises to be something truly special.

“It’s an honour to have David Coulthard, Daniel Priestley and all of our other world-class visionary speakers in Belfast to address this summit.

“The ScaleX™ Summit is the perfect platform from which business leaders can take the first meaningful step on the road to scaling successfully.”

Claire Colvin, Director and Co-Founder of Simple Scaling added: “This year’s ScaleX™ Summit will help great people do great things with their businesses.

“It isn’t about discovering powerful leaders, it’s about helping people in leadership positions discover the power of their own voice and make the mindset shift required to successfully scale their business.”

For more information visit scalexsummit.com.