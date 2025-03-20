Glow big or go home! NI Hospice’s One Big Walk lights up Stormont

North Belfast-based charity NI Hospice has launched One Big Walk, an exciting new endurance challenge taking place on Saturday May 31, at Stormont Estate.

This 12-hour fundraising walk invites individuals and teams to come together, push their limits, and raise vital funds for Hospice care across Northern Ireland.

Building on 43 years of Hospice Walks, One Big Walk promises to be bigger, bolder, and more inclusive than ever before. Participants can walk solo or as part of a team, with the option to take turns keeping the walk going from midday to midnight.

What makes One Big Walk truly unique is its themed laps, bringing an extra layer of fun and excitement to the challenge. From fancy dress to a glow-in-the-dark lap under the evening sky, each themed hour will keep energy levels high, and spirits lifted. As night falls, the event will culminate in a candlelit remembrance procession, offering a moving tribute to loved ones and a moment of reflection for all involved.

Speaking on the launch, Northern Ireland Hospice’s Chief Executive Trevor McCartneysaid: “For over four decades, our supporters have walked and fundraised for NI Hospice. One Big Walk is the next step in this legacy, offering an unforgettable experience while raising much-needed funds to support our specialist palliative care services. Whether you’re walking for a loved one, for the challenge, or simply for fun, every step you take will make a difference to families across Northern Ireland.”

One Big Walk is more than just a challenge – it is an opportunity for our community to come together, celebrate resilience, and support an essential cause. Whether walking in memory of a loved one, for the sense of achievement, or simply to soak in the incredible atmosphere, every participant will play a role in making a lasting impact on Hospice care in Northern Ireland. Join Hospice, take a step forward, and be part of something truly special.

Sign up now at nihospice.org/OneBigWalk