'Go green' this Saturday with Tidy Banbridge!
The volunteers cover areas including the Ballygowan, Dromore and Scarva Roads and family-friendly locations such as Solitude and Havelock Park.
Local resident and Tidy Banbridge Secretary, Caroline Kirkwood, is encouraging the local community to get behind the group, saying: “The group are making a real difference in Banbridge.
cleaner
"At each litter pick our volunteers are supporting residents and business by creating a cleaner environment.
"Each litter pick provides the opportunity to meet new people and support our local community. Everyone is welcome to join us.”
Volunteer and Treasurer, Faye Cameron, added: “We will be easily spotted this Saturday due to our newly branded logo and litter picking equipment funded by Live Here Love Here.
"To protect our volunteers everyone will have the opportunity to wear a high viz with Tidy Banbridge branding. All equipment for the litter pick will be provided.”
The event will start this Saturday at 10am, meeting at St. Therese's Church Car Park on the Scarva Road.
The Deputy Lord Mayor will be seeing off the volunteers as they depart for various locations around Banbridge.
