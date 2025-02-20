BANBRIDGE’S tidy volunteers will be out in force this Saturday (February 22) as they continue to keep the local area tidy through litter picking in various locations around Banbridge.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The volunteers cover areas including the Ballygowan, Dromore and Scarva Roads and family-friendly locations such as Solitude and Havelock Park.

Local resident and Tidy Banbridge Secretary, Caroline Kirkwood, is encouraging the local community to get behind the group, saying: “The group are making a real difference in Banbridge.

cleaner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tidy Banbridge volunteers with the Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Kyle Savage, promoting Saturday’s litter pick.

"At each litter pick our volunteers are supporting residents and business by creating a cleaner environment.

"Each litter pick provides the opportunity to meet new people and support our local community. Everyone is welcome to join us.”

Volunteer and Treasurer, Faye Cameron, added: “We will be easily spotted this Saturday due to our newly branded logo and litter picking equipment funded by Live Here Love Here.

"To protect our volunteers everyone will have the opportunity to wear a high viz with Tidy Banbridge branding. All equipment for the litter pick will be provided.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will start this Saturday at 10am, meeting at St. Therese's Church Car Park on the Scarva Road.

The Deputy Lord Mayor will be seeing off the volunteers as they depart for various locations around Banbridge.