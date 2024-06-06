Go Quest Adventures announces new launch, website and exclusive offer to mark anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Self-guided city trail company, Go Quest Adventures is celebrating its second anniversary this June with the launch of a new Quest in Exeter, reimagined website and app as well as a limited time only discount code for Quest-goers.

Turning city streets into adventure playgrounds, Go Quest Adventures is a hugely popular interactive walking treasure hunt with a twist. Since its inception it has already established Quests in 23 cities across the UK, including Belfast and Londonderry.

As part of their birthday celebrations, the city trail company has announced Exeter as its latest Quest to be unlocked giving tourists as well as those who live in the area the opportunity to explore and experience all that ‘the country's greenest city’ has to offer including the Quayside, Northernhay Gardens, Britain’s narrowest street and a House That Moved.

Go Quest Adventures has also overhauled its app and website which has just launched featuring a new look and feel and seamless user journey, as well as a special birthday promotion. Those who book during the month of June will receive a 20% discount on all Quests across the UK using the code BIRTHDAY20 upon checkout.

The interactive two-three hour experience is perfect for groups of all sizes and is accessed via a free app with a competitive leaderboard and monthly prizes. It costs £28.95 per Quest for teams of 1-5 players; for larger groups, Go Quest Adventures advises dividing into multiple teams and purchasing one Quest per team, to ensure everyone enjoys the full Go Quest Adventures experience.

During a Quest, teams work together to solve clues, puzzles, and challenges that encourage them to explore local streets, learn about the city’s history and uncover secrets whilst witnessing beautiful landscapes and creating long lasting memories with friends, family, and colleagues along the way.

Kim, Founder of Go Quest Adventures, commented, “What started out as a fun idea that we hoped a few people would love and join has quickly grown from strength to strength. We’re so proud of Go Quest Adventures and how much we’ve achieved in just two years. Given the popularity of the immersive experience, refreshing our app and website to provide a better user journey was a natural next step.

“In addition to the new Exter location we have big expansion plans on the horizon. Our aim has always been to combine travel with puzzle solving and give people the opportunity to explore beautiful locations in a unique, immersive and fun way and we can’t wait to continue to build on that.”

In addition to its pre-built city Quests, like the one in coming to Exeter, Go Quest Adventures also offers individually tailored custom Quests for corporates, schools, universities and special events such as hen and stag dos.

For more information on Go Quest Adventures, or to book, visit https://goquestadventures.com/ and for updates follow @goquestadventures on Instagram and Facebook.