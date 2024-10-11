Gold rush for Loughmacrory at World Championships
At the end of the six-day festival, which attracted almost 900 players, Loughmacrory GAA players banked four world titles in the 15 and Under, the 17 and Under, and the Ladies’ A section. Not to be outdone, the boys came top of the pile in the 13 and Under doubles.
A silver medal was added to those five golds when Micheal McCrystal finished second from a total of fifty hopefuls in the 13 and Under boys’ singles element of the competition. In each case, players took the court in new kits that were sponsored by Power NI, with the money for these secured through the leading energy provider’s Helping Hands initiative.
“We are proud of the growth and the success our handball club has achieved over many decades, and we are very thankful to Power NI for supporting our young handball players who've shown tremendous commitment to Loughmacrory,” said Chairman, Martin Toner. “The financial support that we’ve received from Power NI really means a lot to our club.”
This is the latest Power NI support Loughmacrory GAA has benefited from, and, to date, it totals £2,650, including £250 to host an annual tournament and £300 to purchase new handballs for young players. Each application was made by club member Kenny Curran.
“I was absolutely delighted Power NI could support this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our young players – it was great that they were able to test themselves against the best young players in Ireland and on the world stage,” said Kenny, who was among those who made the 480-mile round trip from Loughmacrory to the University of Limerick in Ireland.
“Loughmacrory handball club has a rich tradition and a very proud history,” continued Kenny. “We are incredibly honoured to have Power NI on board to help us with the new team kits, and we are so grateful for this latest support.”
