Golden girl Rebecca shines for NWRC at SkillBuild NI Regional Competition

A North West Regional College student has won the gold medal in Wall and Floor Tiling at the 2024 Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) annual SkillBuild NI Regional Competition

Rebecca Gavigan competed with her fellow students from Greystone and Springtown campus at South West College Technology and Skills Centre, Enniskillen.

The 30 year-old previously studied Art & Design at NWRC before achieving a first-class honours degree in Newcastle. She is now in the first year of a Traineeship at NWRC’s Greystone Campus.

The former St. Cecilia’s College pupil said: “Tiling is a very creative profession. I am really enjoying it. There’s no reason that women can’t train in skills that are traditionally male dominated. I have received great support from my lecturer David McCay and Alan McLaughlin. The Traineeship is allowing me to get the feel for the trade and in the future, I would like to progress to an apprenticeship.”

Rebecca Gavigan

The SkillBuild NI Regional Competition is part of a regional qualifier, and Rebecca could have the opportunity to represent Northern Ireland in the SkillBuild UK national final held later in the year.

Over 100 of the brightest recruits and top performers within construction apprenticeship programmes from across Northern Ireland competed against each other to win in categories: Brickwork, Cabinet Making, Carpentry, Electrical Installation, Fire and Security, Joinery, Painting & Decorating, Plastering Dry Wall Systems, Plastering, Plumbing, Wall & Floor Tiling.

Barry Neilson, Chief Executive CITB NI, said: “A huge congratulations to all the apprentices who took part in the SkillBuild NI Regional Competition 2024 The event displayed remarkable talent and showcased the dedication of future construction leaders. Witnessing their enthusiasm highlights a promising future for the industry. Apprenticeships are crucial for industry growth, allowing businesses to shape their future workforce and develop necessary skills. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our partner SWC for the fantastic showcase of the NI talent pool throughout the competition and we look forward to the SkillBuild UK National Finals in November.”

Recently NWRC introduced All Age Apprenticeships which have no age cap and are available for anyone over the age of 16 wanting to start a new career or upskill in their current profession.

Alternatively, if you feel you are not quite ready for an Apprenticeship, there is the option of a Traineeship programme. A Traineeship can help you progress to an Apprenticeship or full-time employment.