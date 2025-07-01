Gospel Music Hymn Sing set to inspire Belfast

A much-anticipated musical celebration is making its way to Northern Ireland this autumn, as the Gospel Music Hymn Sing prepares to uplift audiences with a night of timeless hymns and musical favourites.

Led by celebrated gospel musician Gerald Wolfe, the event will take place at the Glenmachen Church of God in Belfast on Sunday, November 16, beginning at 6:00 PM.

Belfast will be one of the international stops for the popular Hymn Sing tour, which brings together some of the most respected voices in gospel music. Featured performers include Greater Vision, The Mark Trammell Quartet, The Mylon Hayes Family, Sandy Payton, The Whisnants, and Jim & Melissa Brady.

More than a concert, the Gospel Music Hymn Sing invites the audience to sing along, creating a shared experience rooted in tradition, faith, and heartfelt harmony.

“We're excited to bring the Hymn Sing experience to Belfast,” said Gerald Wolfe, founder of the event. “It’s a unique opportunity to connect through music and community. We believe this special event will resonate with audiences and create lasting memories for everyone involved.”

For more information, visit: gospelmusichymnsing.org.