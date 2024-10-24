GoT Studio Tour crowned UK’s ‘Best Hidden Gem’
The crème de la crème of the tourism industry was honoured at the ceremony in the London Transport Museum on Tuesday night.
The Remarkable Venue Awards 2024 (RVAs) celebrated the most impressive museums, attractions and experiences of the year.
The award showcases the GoT Studio Tour, outside Banbridge, as an exceptional experience, offering fans of the hit TV series an unforgettable behind-the-scenes look at the world of Westeros.
The tour allows visitors to step into the epic world of one of the most successful TV series of all time. From exploring iconic sets like Winterfell and King's Landing to seeing costumes, props, and interactive displays, the tour offers a truly immersive experience for Game of Thrones fans and newcomers alike.
The awards event also highlighted other impressive winners, across five different categories. The nominees were selected based on millions of customer reviews, highlighting their excellence in service and experience.
The final winners were chosen by votes from the public. The full list of winners in the UK is as follows:
Best Activity : Abba Voyage, London
Best Family Experience: Evan Evans Transfer for Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter
Best Museum: The Beatles Story, Liverpool
Best Landmark: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool
Best Hidden Gem: Game of Thrones Studio Tour
