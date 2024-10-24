Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

THE Game of Thrones Studio Tour has been crowned the ‘UK’s Best Hidden Gem’ at a prestigious awards event in London.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crème de la crème of the tourism industry was honoured at the ceremony in the London Transport Museum on Tuesday night.

The Remarkable Venue Awards 2024 (RVAs) celebrated the most impressive museums, attractions and experiences of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award showcases the GoT Studio Tour, outside Banbridge, as an exceptional experience, offering fans of the hit TV series an unforgettable behind-the-scenes look at the world of Westeros.

The Game of Thrones Studio Tour.

The tour allows visitors to step into the epic world of one of the most successful TV series of all time. From exploring iconic sets like Winterfell and King's Landing to seeing costumes, props, and interactive displays, the tour offers a truly immersive experience for Game of Thrones fans and newcomers alike.

The awards event also highlighted other impressive winners, across five different categories. The nominees were selected based on millions of customer reviews, highlighting their excellence in service and experience.

The final winners were chosen by votes from the public. The full list of winners in the UK is as follows:

Best Activity : Abba Voyage, London

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Costumes and props used in the TV series on display at the GoT tour.

Best Family Experience: Evan Evans Transfer for Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter

Best Museum: The Beatles Story, Liverpool

Best Landmark: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

Best Hidden Gem: Game of Thrones Studio Tour