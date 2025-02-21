Grab a bucket and help Action Cancer make a real difference to local people

Action Cancer is calling upon its supporters in Larne and the surrounding area, to take part in its ‘Big Bucket Collection’ on Saturday March 29 to help the charity make a real difference to the lives of people affected by a cancer diagnosis.

The fundraising collection will take place in ASDA from 10am until 4pm and Action Cancer is appealing to individuals, families, friends or work colleagues from the area to volunteer a couple of hours to help raise much needed funds for the charity’s range of prevention, detection and support services.

Mark Irwin-Watson, Action Cancer’s Community Groups Executive said,“We are appealing to as many people as possible from Larne to support Action Cancer’s Big Bucket Collection on Saturday March 29. I have seen first-hand the life-saving work that is carried out by Action Cancer through its breast screening, skin cancer detection, counselling, complementary therapies and other therapeutic services.

We do not receive any regular funding from government and so rely heavily on fundraising from the general public and local businesses to deliver our life-saving services. That is why events like ‘The Great Big Bucket Collection’ are so vital to the work we do. We are also indebted to people like Gail Caldwell, the Community Champion at ASDA, for giving us access to the store to make this collection happen.

Gail Caldwell, ASDA Community Champion, with Estelle Galvin, Action Cancer Volunteer

These vital support services only exist because of public fundraising and so by donating just a couple of hours you will make a positive difference to the lives of local people in the area and could quite possibly save a life”

ASDA Larne’s Community Champion, Gail Caldwell said, “Here at ASDA we are delighted to open our doors to Action Cancer and its volunteers. The cancer support services that Action Cancer provides only exist because of public fundraising so we are more than happy to be able to offer the charity an opportunity to raise vital funds. If you have an hour or two to spare then why not use it to help Action Cancer make a real difference to a person’s life”.

Action Cancer has been at the heart of cancer prevention, detection and support for people in Northern Ireland for over 50 years. The services that Action Cancer provide are unique and free to the user but come at a cost to the charity of £4 million every year. These services include an early detection breast screening clinic, skin cancer detection, therapeutic services for people living with a cancer diagnosis as well as people supporting a loved one with a diagnosis and a range of health improvement services. These can be accessed from Action Cancer House in Belfast or from 13 regional locations and on board the Big Bus, supported by SuperValu and Centra which travels to over 200 locations each year.

To take part in The Great Big Bucket Collection please contact Mark Irwin-Watson on 028 9080 3344 or email [email protected].