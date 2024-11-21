Grace eager to make mum proud

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Belfast people person Grace McGarry enjoying structure of tourism and hospitality career

Having left school in 2010 with few qualifications to her name, Grace McGarry had little clue what she wanted to do with her life, except getting a job and earning some money.

However, following the untimely loss of her mother in 2022, Grace, now 30, began a period of self-reflection and realised she wanted more – she wanted a career with a purpose.

Grace said: “I was working as a waitress, and in bars, and was just happy to be earning money.

Grace McGarry (third from left) pictured with The Lansdowne Hotel colleagues (l-r) Colleen O'Halloran, Ronny McCauley, Katie Galvin and Brandon Ferris and Zoee Robinson Taylor

“Then my mum died in March 2022. I was in a front of house role at the time and I really began to appreciate just how much I was enjoying it. I’m a people person and I really love interacting with those from all walks of life and making their day.

“The fast-paced environment and the sense of camaraderie you develop with your colleagues as a result is also a bonus - they are like a second family to me.

“So, I guess at that time, I was doing a lot of thinking, and I decided that I wanted to push on and make a career for myself in this industry.

“To do so I knew I would need to go back to school and get the necessary qualifications, so that’s what I did.”

Grace McGarry and her mum

After completing a number of essential skills courses including courses in ICT, literacy and numeracy, Grace enrolled on a Higher Level Apprenticeship (HLA) in tourism, hospitality and event management.

It was while studying for her HLA that Grace started working at The Lansdowne Hotel and came to appreciate the additional responsibility she was given.

She said: “I am loving life here. The staff are so friendly, and management are really encouraging and supportive of my ambitions.

“We really look after each other, staff wellbeing is a priority here. I have something of a motherly role, and I do enjoy looking after the younger staff.

“Similarly, I know that if I’m ever feeling overwhelmed, or down, they are always here for me. If I ever need a hug or some reassurance, I know I will get it here - there is a great family feel to the place.”

As a Restaurant Supervisor, Grace enjoys the variety of the role and the structured support she is receiving in pursuit of her career goals.

“This job can be very different from one day to the next. We have great flexibility and can start at different times as we work around needs outside of work,” said Grace.

“For example, I started at 11am, so all the planning and organisation will have been done earlier in the morning and my role is to lead the team who are on with me. Essentially, I make sure everyone knows what their sections are and is looking after them accordingly.

“My course co-ordinator and lecturers have quarterly reviews with my managers here and that really helps to keep me motivated. Ultimately, I want to do mum proud and climb as high as I possibly can in the tourism and hospitality sector.”

While Grace and her colleagues are enjoying the flexibility, freedom and sense of purpose a career in Northern Ireland’s thriving tourism and hospitality industry allows, Tourism NI is encouraging more people to embrace a career in this fantastic sector.

Tourism NI is continuing its dedicated campaign called ‘Make It Here’, which aims to help shift perceptions of what it’s like to work in the tourism and hospitality industry and attract and retain more great people.

If you are starting out, switching careers, or looking for a part-time role and want to learn more about working in the tourism and hospitality industry visit www.makeyourcareer.co.uk for further information. To find out more about The Lansdowne Hotel visit www.discovernorthernireland.com.