Grand Choice heads to Downshire East

Local residents or groups in the Downshire East area of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council can apply for up to £1,000 via the ‘Grand Choice’ participatory budgeting initiative from August 26.

The key difference between Grand Choice and other council-managed funding opportunities is that the successful projects are chosen by the community. The votes of those living in Downshire East will decide which projects will be funded.

Councillor Tim Mitchell, Community & Wellbeing Chairman, said: “Once again the council is proud to be supporting this scheme. There is £15,000 available for projects across the council’s district electoral area of Downshire East. This includes the Hillhall, Drumbo, Ravernet, Ballymacbrennan and Dromara areas.

“As with previous rounds of Grand Choice, successful projects can win up to £1,000 and will be chosen by their local community. Voting will be in person at a Community Decision Event on Saturday, October 18 in Drumlough Presbyterian Church Hall, 5 Rafferty’s Hill, Drumlough, Hillsborough, BT26 6QB from 11am – 3pm. We encourage residents in the Downshire East area to use their voting power to select the projects they feel best suit their communities.”

Tammy Rountree, Choice Housing, Cllr Alan Martin, Chair PCSP, Kelly Foster, Ark Housing Association and Cllr Tim Mitchell, Communities & Wellbeing Chair

Projects that relate to one or more of the Take 5 themes of Connect, Be Active, Take Notice, Keep Learning, Give and Policing or Community Safety will be eligible for funding. All projects must be completed between November 2025 – April 2026.

Councillor Alan Martin, Chair of the Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP, said: “To-date Grand Choice has been a great success in all the other district electoral areas with the most recent held in the Downshire East area in March 2025. It offers the perfect opportunity for residents, constituted groups, churches and schools to bring a project or event to their local community. If you and a few friends have an idea to support your local community then I would encourage you to consider applying.

“You can apply for up to £1,000 for things such as online or in-person activities, events, tutors, workshops, performers or specialist facilitator. Should you have a specific community issue that needs addressed then you could request funding for marketing campaigns or equipment for projects. If your group is not constituted, you must obtain sponsor support from a local constituted group.

“All applications will be assessed to ensure the project is legal, safe, and achievable within government guidance, the budget and timescale. Our communities have the power to decide where the Grand Choice funding goes.

“Workshops either online or in person can be facilitated during the open call period to help you decide if your project would be eligible for ‘Grand Choice’ funds. Please feel free to email [email protected] to talk to the team who will be happy to answer your questions,” concluded Councillor Martin.

Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP, PSNI, Sport NI, Ark Housing, South Eastern Trust, Choice Housing, Triangle Housing and Northern Ireland Housing Executive have contributed to the scheme in addition to the council.

To apply online or to download an application form please go to Grand Choice 2025/2026 - Downshire East - lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk with the closing date for applications on Sunday, September 21.